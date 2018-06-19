EMEX, LLC Expands Executive Team, Names Kris Hertel as Chief Sales Officer

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEX, LLC, one of the largest privately held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America, announced the addition of Kris Hertel as Chief Sales Officer, who will offer executive leadership to the company's sales team.

Hertel will provide critical oversight of EMEX's growing sales and marketing ventures across the nation, as well as offer further expertise to EMEX's executive board. Hertel's vast understanding of the energy sector and abundant sales experience will be a significant asset to EMEX in future development and growth in the energy procurement and consultancy space.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have Kris join the EMEX team," said EMEX CEO, Dan Marzuola. "Kris is a highly respected figure within our industry and we believe he will have an immediate impact on EMEX and our continued expansion."

Hertel brings over 25 years of sales and marketing experience to EMEX, including 19 years in retail energy. Most recently, Hertel served as Chief Sales Officer for North American Power's U.S. business division. Prior to North American Power, Hertel led the sales team for Circular Energy, as well as served as the VP of North American Commercial markets for Hudson Energy.

"I'm honored to be joining EMEX during this time of immense growth opportunities," said Hertel. "EMEX is widely known in the industry as a true leader in energy consultancy, and I hope to pass my knowledge and expertise to continue building upon this great foundation."

About EMEX

EMEX, LLC ("EMEX") is a national leader in energy procurement and reverse auction technology. EMEX transacts annually in hundreds of millions of dollars of electricity and natural gas products for business and government entities, making it one of the largest privately held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America. EMEX's reverse auction platform has created a strategic shift in how energy is bought and sold throughout the country, and is now considered a best practice for energy procurement.

