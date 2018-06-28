EMEX, LLC Expands Executive Team, Names Kurt Keller as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEX, LLC, one of the largest privately held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America, announced the addition of Kurt Keller as Chief Financial Officer, who will offer executive leadership to the company's finance team.

Keller holds over 20 years of accounting and finance experience with a focus in the energy industry and will oversee the accounting, treasury, and risk-management functions. Keller's experience in power generation and marketing, acquisition due diligence, and natural gas marketing will be valuable to EMEX as it grows its energy procurement and consultancy business.

"Kurt's knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to the leadership team and the company as we continue on a path of aggressive growth," said EMEX CEO, Dan Marzuola. "He has a great reputation in his field and we are proud to have him on the EMEX team."

Keller's work experience includes 10 years with Navasota Energy, which developed, constructed and operated solar, wind and gas-fired generation facilities, seven years at Deloitte, where he managed due diligence, valuation and litigation engagements and two years at Sonat Energy Services, where he served as project manager in business development and risk strategy for structured commodity transactions. Keller received a bachelor's degree in economics from Baylor University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designations.

"I'm excited to join EMEX at an exciting point in the company's journey," said Keller. "I look forward to working with EMEX's established leadership team to leverage its proprietary software platform and expand its customer base".

About EMEX

EMEX, LLC ("EMEX") is a national leader in energy procurement and reverse auction technology. EMEX transacts annually in hundreds of millions of dollars of electricity and natural gas products for business and government entities, making it one of the largest privately held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America. EMEX's reverse auction platform has created a strategic shift in how energy is bought and sold throughout the country, and is now considered a best practice for energy procurement.

