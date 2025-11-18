EMG Expands Maven Platform with Strategy Engine, a Streaming Advertising Media Planning Tool for Dealerships

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMG , the leading provider of streaming advertising solutions for retail automotive, today announced the release of the Strategy Engine, a new feature within its Maven streaming analytics platform. Designed for Tier 3 dealerships, the Strategy Engine instantly transforms complex sales and market data into a ready-to-use streaming campaign strategy that grows local market share.

The Strategy Engine leverages Experian vehicle registration data with EMG's database of more than 75 million attributed car sales, walk-ins, and website visits across 1,400 dealerships. By applying proven media strategies to this data, the tool generates a campaign blueprint that defines a Local Market Area (LMA), calculates budget needs, forecasts reach and frequency across Connected TV (CTV) and Digital Audio channels, and projects potential market share gains. Dealerships using the Strategy Engine's recommendations have seen an average 21.8% increase in local market share after 90 days.

"The Strategy Engine is unlike anything else in automotive," said Brian Singleton, Founder and CEO of EMG. "It combines massive datasets, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling in a way few platforms can. Its complexity gives dealerships a level of precision in planning campaigns that's simply unmatched."

"At SVantage, we've seen firsthand how data-driven streaming strategies elevate dealership marketing performance," said Stefani Patterson, Owner of SVantage. "EMG's Strategy Engine makes that process faster, smarter, and more transparent — empowering both agencies and dealers to make confident, growth-focused decisions."

How It Works

Dealers enter their dealership name, and the Strategy Engine instantly generates a customized campaign plan that:

Defines the dealership's Local Market Area, their core sales footprint to advertise into, using Experian sales registration data and Maven's proprietary methodology.

Displays the dealership's current local market share.

Recommends audience targeting by consumer segment and budget allocation.

Calculates the budget required to effectively reach in-market auto intenders.

Forecasts reach and frequency across CTV and digital audio channels.

Shows available ad inventory across 200+ major streaming apps.

Projects future market share results based on Campaign Health scoring.

At the center of the experience is the Campaign Health Slider, an interactive tool that lets dealerships adjust strategy strength in real time and see how forecasted reach and market share outcomes change.

Why It Matters

The Strategy Engine provides dealerships and agencies with a precise, data-backed campaign blueprint that demonstrates the measurable market impact streaming ads can have locally. The Strategy Engine generates a ready-to-implement campaign plan dealerships can act on immediately, while Maven's Insights Dashboard delivers deep market, competitor, and campaign insights. Unlike generic media plans, Maven's Strategy Engine is grounded in verified sales data, applies localized market contextualizations, and is built from millions of historical dealership outcomes to deliver an average market share growth of 21.8%.

The Strategy Engine is now publicly available and free to use. Dealers and agencies can generate their custom strategy at: https://www.emgmaven.com/strategy/search .

About EMG

EMG is the leading streaming advertising company dedicated exclusively to automotive. Its analytics platform, Maven , is purpose-built for dealerships, turning complex market and campaign data into actionable insights. Drawing on millions of attributed dealership conversion data points, Maven gives dealers visibility into local market share, competitor activity, and campaign performance. With data-driven execution and measurable results, EMG helps dealerships connect with in-market buyers, optimize strategies, and grow market share.

