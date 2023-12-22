EMG Signs Rising Rap Sensation 5ive Mics, Endorsed by Industry Icons Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes

EMG is thrilled to have 5ive Mics join their diverse roster, propelling the artist to new heights. The collaboration has gained widespread support from influential rap figures such as Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jim Jones, and more. These endorsements underscore the immense talent and potential that 5ive Mics brings to the table.

"All Entertainment Media Group is thrilled to welcome 5ive Mics into our family. We believe in his artistry and are committed to providing the platform he deserves," stated Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and Co-Founder of EMG. "The support from industry legends further validates the exceptional talent that 5ive Mics possesses. Together, we look forward to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide."

Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of EMG, added, "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to fostering musical innovation. 5ive Mics is a rising star, and EMG is excited to be a part of his journey. Our commitment is to amplify his unique voice and contribute to his growth as an artist."

Expressing his excitement about joining EMG, 5ive Mics stated, "I'm honored to be a part of the EMG family. This collaboration opens up new opportunities, and I am ready to showcase my artistry on a global scale. With the support of EMG the sky's the limit."

EMG's commitment to innovation, coupled with their track record of success, positions them as a powerhouse in the New York entertainment industry. The collaboration with 5ive Mics exemplifies EMG's dedication to nurturing emerging talent and amplifying their impact on the global stage.

About All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG):

AEMG, a promising content creation, marketing, and branding company headquartered in New York, consists of three core divisions: PODs Entertainment Group, EMG Music Group, and Terry D Films. AEMG has achieved significant success, with over 1.5 million podcast downloads across all major streaming providers and over $5 million in combined revenue for 2021 & 2022. Notably, AEMG's podcast division ranks among the top 3% of all podcasts globally by podcast database giant Listen Notes. In August 2022, AEMG released its first feature film, 17 DAYS, quickly becoming one of Tubi's "Most Popular Movies." The company's online entertainment properties have already started generating advertising and royalty revenues, with exponential growth projections for 2024 and beyond.

