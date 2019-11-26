EMG successfully bid for the Project of China Natural Resources Aerial Geophysical and Remote Sensing Center

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today has announced eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("EMG") successfully bid for the Beidou high-precision digital map integration construction and application project, which was initiated by the Chinese Aero Natural Resources Survey and Remote Sensing Center.

Luokung has engaged in a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of EMG and announced that the two parties are currently in the process of closing the transaction.

As the only contractor of the project, EMG dedicates its professional technologies and leading advantages in digital map navigation to assisting the Chinese Aero Natural Resources Survey and Remote Sensing Center to build the high-precision digital map database in sub-meter level, lane-level navigation application platform and to develop thousands of lane-level navigation application terminals. This project will provide high-precision digital map demonstration services in internet of vehicles, internet travel, logistics and transportation, automatic driving, and urban transportation.

The project is a national-level demonstration project for Beidou in high-precision positioning and intelligent travel application. It has great meaning for future intelligent transportation, high-precision positioning and navigation, automatic driving technical specifications and application promotion.

About eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is one of the leading navigation electronic map service providers in China and has obtained Class-A qualification certificates of navigable surveying and mapping, internet map service and geographic information system engineering. It has also obtained quality management system certificates of ISO9001 and ISO/TS16949 and CMMI3. Its core brand is "eMapgo". EMG provides users with navigation electronic maps, ADAS maps and HD maps of China, as well as geographic location information service through its own map service platform. Its map database has covered mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao with over 9-million-kilometer road networks and 80 million POIs. EMG is a top three mapping company in automotive in-dash navigation market of China.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. The core business brands of the Company are "Luokuang" and "Superengine" . The Company mainly provides spatial temporal big data PaaS, SaaS and DaaS intelligent services based on its self-developed patented technology which can be applied in Mobile Internet LBS, Internet Travelling, Intelligent Transportation, Automatic Drive, Smart City, Intelligent IoT, Natural Resources Exploration and Monitoring and so on. These services are integrated intelligent computing and application services for spatial temporal data which including but not limited to Satellite and UAV Remote Sensing Image Data, HD Map, 2D and 3D Internet Map, Real-time Trajectory, IoT Industrial Stream Data. For more information please go to http://www.luokung.com.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE Luokung Technology Corp.

