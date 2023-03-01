EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market is estimated to grow at 3.23% CAGR during the forecast period till 2029 | Size, Share & Forecast Analysis

Power converters, electric motors, shielded and unshielded cables, wireless chargers, and batteries are key components of a conventional electric drive system that are sensitive to EMI and electromagnetic radiation.

PUNE, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market stands at US$ 7.36 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% over the following Six years to reach US$ 8.12 billion by 2029.

EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market Growth in upcoming years

In electrical devices and equipment, EMI shielding refers to the use of manufacturing processes and materials to shield signals from interference from outside electromagnetic signals as well as from generated signals interfering with nearby components.

A substance that stops electromagnetic interference is known as EMI shielding. It comprises of a metallic screen that catches interference sent through the air and absorbs it. In the end, EMI shielding exists to safeguard your device's circuitry. Your device's transmitting electronics or delicate electronics are both protected by the shield, or metallic screen. Signals are absorbed by the screen of your device as they enter it, creating a current inside of it. This current is then absorbed by a ground link or a virtual ground plane. The EMI shield cleans up your protected signal by absorbing transmitted signals before they enter any delicate circuitry on your device.

Click & Get Sample PDF Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10596/emi-shielding-market/#request-a-sample

Drivers

The market for EMI shielding is also significantly influenced by the automotive sector because contemporary cars have increasingly sophisticated electronic systems that need EMI shielding to work properly. To maintain the safety and dependability of the automobile, EMI shielding works to shield the electronic parts from EMI interference.

The booming EMI shielding market is also being fueled by the escalating demand for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) solutions. In many sectors, such as telecommunications, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, where the dependability and safety of electronic devices are crucial, EMC is becoming more and more significant.

Here are some of the technological advancements in the EMI shielding market:

Advanced materials: For EMI shielding, cutting-edge materials like carbon nanotubes, graphene, and conductive polymers have been created. These materials are perfect for use in the aerospace, defense, and telecommunications sectors because they have higher conductivity, superior shielding effectiveness, and lightweight characteristics.

Multi-layered EMI shielding: Electronic devices are increasingly using multi-layered EMI shielding to increase their level of shielding efficacy. Multiple levels of conductive materials, such as metal foil, conductive polymer, and carbon nanotubes, can be used to create multi-layered EMI shielding.

Conductive coatings: Surfaces like plastic, glass, and porcelain are shielded from EMI by conductive coatings. These coatings can be applied using a variety of methods, including spray coating, dip coating, and electroplating. They are composed of conductive materials like silver, copper, and nickel.

Electromagnetic interference filters: Electronic instruments called electromagnetic interference filters are used to reduce EMI interference. Electronic devices like computers, televisions, and medical apparatus frequently employ these filters.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market covered in this report are:

PPG Industries

Parker-Hannifin

3M

Henkel

Laird Performance Materials

RTP Company

Schaffner

Tech-Etch

Recent Developments

In November 2020 , PPG Industries introduced PPG TESLIN EMI/RF (electromagnetic interference/radio-frequency) shielding material for electronic passports (e-passports) and other electronic security documents. This EMI shielding material offers enhanced RF-shielding performance.

introduced PPG TESLIN EMI/RF (electromagnetic interference/radio-frequency) shielding material for electronic passports (e-passports) and other electronic security documents. This EMI shielding material offers enhanced RF-shielding performance. In May 2021 , PPG Industries acquired global coating manufacturer Wörwag in 2021. The acquisition provided high-quality and sustainable solutions through its customer-centric approach. The complementary industrial and automotive applications of both companies aided in further expanding PPG's product portfolio.

acquired global coating manufacturer Wörwag in 2021. The acquisition provided high-quality and sustainable solutions through its customer-centric approach. The complementary industrial and automotive applications of both companies aided in further expanding PPG's product portfolio. In May 2021 , Henkel collaborated with Smartz AG, a medical technology firm. The collaboration combines Henkel's printed electronics portfolio's conductive inks with Smartz's current adult care IoT hardware and software solutions.

collaborated with Smartz AG, a medical technology firm. The collaboration combines Henkel's printed electronics portfolio's conductive inks with Smartz's current adult care IoT hardware and software solutions. In April 2021 , Cetelon , a maker of automotive costings, was bought by PPG Industries. PPG will be able to expand its existing coatings product line, liquid and powder coating technologies, and colour matching capabilities as a result of the purchase.

, a maker of automotive costings, was bought by PPG Industries. PPG will be able to expand its existing coatings product line, liquid and powder coating technologies, and colour matching capabilities as a result of the purchase. In March 2020 , Softzorb MCS, a standard EMI absorber, was introduced by Laird Performance Materials. This flexible, conformable absorber decreases coupling without damaging sensitive components by absorbing undesired signal noise.

Attributes Value EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market Share (2022) US$ 7.36 Billion EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market Projected Size (2029) US$ 8.12 billion EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 3.23 %

Browse the full "EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market by Material (EMI shielding tapes & laminates, Conductive coatings & paints, Metal shielding, Conductive polymers, EMI/EMC filters) Method (Radiation, Conduction) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029" Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10596/emi-shielding-market/

Segment Overview

The EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market is segmented by Material, By Method, and by Region.

By Material By Method By Region EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings & paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters Radiation

Conduction North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights

North America: With the United States being the biggest market in the area, North America is a sizable market for EMI shielding. The market in this region is expanding as a result of rising EMI shielding demand from the automotive sector and rising usage of electronic devices. Major EMI shielding producers are also present in the area, which is helping the industry expand.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the EMI shielding market due to the increasing use of electronic devices, the growing demand for EMI shielding in the automotive and aerospace industries, and the presence of major EMI shielding manufacturers in the region. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising expenditures in the construction of 5G infrastructure will fuel market expansion in this area.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , the Middle East , and Africa

, , APAC, , the , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10596/emi-shielding-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market -> is expected to reach above USD 62.8 billion by 2028

Electric Ships Market -> is expected to reach above USD 15.11 billion by 2028

Automotive Steering Systems Market -> is expected to reach above USD 40 billion by 2028

Automotive Sunroof Market -> is expected to reach above USD 19 billion by 2026

Transportation Telematics Market -> is expected to reach above USD 66.04 billion by 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at [email protected] and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli

[email protected]

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy