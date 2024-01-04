EMI Shielding Market Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Escalating Adoption of Electronic Devices to Fuel Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Conductive Elastomers, Metal Shielding, EMI Shielding Tapes, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Load Type, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EMI shielding market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing increasing demand for consumer electronics, stringent government regulations and standards for various industries, and adoption of innovative electronics fuels the market. Moreover, rising level of automation is fueling the demand for EMI shielding market. These trends is leading to the growth of the EMI shielding market.

Shielding tapes and laminates is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Shielding tapes and laminates segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the EMI shielding market. The widespread adoption of electronic devices across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare, has amplified the need to safeguard sensitive electronic components from electromagnetic interference. EMI shielding tapes and laminates offer an efficient solution to mitigate EMI and ensure the seamless operation of electronic devices.

Conduction segment is projected to grow fastest in EMI shielding market.

The conduction segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the EMI shielding. Conduction-based shielding methods can be applied to a wide range of materials and surfaces, including plastics, metals, composites, and others. This versatility makes them a suitable choice for a diverse array of applications. Moreover, conduction-based solutions are often more cost-effective, particularly in high-volume applications. The combination of these advantages has propelled conduction-based shielding in EMI shielding market.

US is projected to dominate in North America region for EMI shielding market

US is having the largest market share in the EMI shielding market due to several factors. The US has a sizable manufacturing base for EMI shielding products, which allows for efficient production and cost-effectiveness. It has the presence of manufacturers such as parker Hannifin, and PPG Industries Inc. The country is a major consumer of electronic devices, which creates a high demand for effective EMI shielding solutions. These factors collectively serve as pivotal drivers for the expansion of the EMI shielding market within the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Enforcement of Stringent Regulations to Prevent Electronic Equipment Malfunctions
  • Heightened Demand for Small and Lightweight Electronic Devices
  • Increased Adoption of Reliable Communication and Electrical Systems
  • Rapid Industrialization and Deployment of Automation Technologies

Restraints

  • Susceptibility to Environmental Degradation and High Costs of EMI Shielding Metals
  • Low Effectiveness of Traditional EMI Shielding Materials

Opportunities

  • Shifting Preference Toward Electric Vehicles to Mitigate Carbon Emissions
  • Increasing Adoption of Digital Healthcare Solutions

Challenges

  • Complexities Associated with Reducing Electromagnetic Interference in Miniaturized Devices

The report provides insights on the following:

  • Analysis of key drivers (Stringent government regulations and standards, increasing proliferation of wireless devices, rising demand for consumer electronics, and rapid industrialization across the globe), restraints (high costs associated with EMI shielding solutions, limited effectiveness of traditional methods), opportunities (Increasing adoption of electroc vehicle across the globe, and rising adoption of innovative electronics in various sectors), and challenges (rising complexity due to miniaturization) influencing the growth of the EMI shielding market
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the EMI shielding market
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the EMI shielding market across varied regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EMI shielding market
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Parker Hannifin Corp, PPG Industries, 3M, Hankel, Laird Technologies, Leader Tech, MG Chemicals, Nolato, Tech Etch, RTP Company, Schaffner Holding among others in the EMI shielding market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Conductive Coatings & Paints to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023
  • Conduction Method to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Emi Shielding Market from 2023 and 2028
  • Automotive End-User Industry to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Opportunities for Players in EMI Shielding Market - Escalating Adoption of Electronic Devices to Fuel Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions During Forecast Period
  • EMI Shielding Market, by Material - EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028
  • EMI Shielding Market, by Method - Radiation Method Held Larger Share of EMI Shielding Market in 2022
  • EMI Shielding Market, by End-User Industry and Region - Consumer Electronics End-User Industry and Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Shares in 2028
  • EMI Shielding Market, by Country - EMI Shielding Market to Depict Highest CAGR in India Between 2023 and 2028

EMI Shielding Market, Company Profiles

  • Parker Hannifin
  • PPG Industries
  • 3M
  • Hankel
  • Laird Performance Materials
  • Leader Tech
  • MG Chemicals
  • Nolato
  • RTP Company
  • Schaffner Holding
  • Tech-Etch
  • Atlanta Metal Coating
  • East Coast Shielding
  • Effective Shielding Company
  • E-Song EMC
  • ETS-Lindgren
  • Holland Shielding Systems
  • Icotek
  • Integrated Polymer Solutions
  • Interstate Specialty Products
  • Kemtron
  • Kitagawa Industries
  • Marian
  • Ntrium
  • Omega Shielding Products
  • Seal Science
  • Spira Manufacturing

