EMI Shielding Market Size to hit USD 11 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global EMI Shielding Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 11 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 6.2% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research.

The Global EMI Shielding Market size was Valued at USD 7.22 Billion in 2021. Increasing demand for EMI shielding material from consumer electronics and automobiles industries is expected to boost the growth of the EMI Shielding Market over the forecast period.

EMI Shielding Market Scope of Report

As per the Report of BMRC "EMI Shielding Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Conductive Coatings And Paints, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters, Metal Shielding Products, Others), By Application (Telecommunication And IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Electronics, Others), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028"

EMI shielding is the practice of reducing the electromagnetic field in a space by blocking the field with barriers made of conductive or magnetic materials. This EMI Shielding is typically applied to enclosures to isolate electrical devices from their surroundings, and to cables to isolate wires from the environment through which the cable runs. The EMI shielding that blocks radio frequency (RF) electromagnetic radiation is also known as RF shielding. Hence, the EMI shielding material is widely used for preventing damages to electronic devices or equipment caused due to electromagnetic interference. This EMI shielding material finds use in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunication and IT and automotive, etc. However, EMI shielding is conducted for several reasons. Therefore, the most common purpose is to prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI) from affecting sensitive electronics. The Metallic mesh shields are often used to protect one component from affecting another inside a particular device.

The main purpose of effective EMC Shielding is to prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI) or radio frequency interference (RFI) from impacting sensitive electronics. This is achieved by using a metallic screen to absorb the electromagnetic interference that is being transmitted through the air. The advantages of EMI shielding materials include flexible metal screens, metal wires, and metal foams. Moreover, the Coatings made of metallic inks are also applied to the interiors of electronic enclosures to provide EMI shielding. Of each shielding, the method has its advantages, but particle-filled silicones combine the electrical properties of metals with the material properties of silicone rubber. For the development of high-performance microwave absorption materials, magnetic nanostructures have been of great interest in the last few years. Their low-cost facile synthesis along with the high biodegradability and biocompatibility advantages of iron and other components have made them desirable materials relative to other transition metals in terms of potential function.

EMI Shielding Manufacturers

Laird Plc.

3M

Chomerics

RTP Company

Marktek Inc.

ETS-Lindgren

Tech-Etch, Inc.

Omega Shielding Products

HEICO Corporation

Schaffner Group

And More

Global EMI Shielding Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Metal Shielding Products

Others

By Application:

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Consumer electronics

Others

Global EMI Shielding Market Dynamics:

The EMI Shielding market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as the high demand for EMI shielding materials from 4G/LTE cellular infrastructure worldwide and stringent environmental & EMC regulations across various industries. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million, up 2 million from the previous year and almost double the number of new electric car sales. In addition, exposure to electromagnetic radiation causes health hazards such as headaches, insomnia, and nervousness, and hence the government has implemented stringent regulations against the use of EMI in various industries, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the target market over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, the consumer electronics (ACE) market reached about 76,400 crores and 10.93 billion in 2019. The appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach about 1.48 lakh crore 21.18 billion by 2025.

However, the high cost associated with the EMI shielding is expected to hamper the growth of the global EMI shielding materials market over the forecast period. As technology has become an integral part of daily life, electromagnetic interference/signals have increased manifold. The advanced technology electronics in a vehicle become, especially those related to engine performance, the more crucial the need for effective EMI shielding becomes. For this reason, auto manufacturers are now approaching EMI shielding companies earlier in the design process than ever before, looking for smart solutions to newly created shielding needs.

Even excluding relatively new technology like in-vehicle Wi-Fi networks, wireless phone chargers, and voice-activated controls, EMI within new cars and trucks is becoming denser and denser due to the proliferation of electric motors and electronics across all areas of the vehicle automatic sliding doors, remote starters, power seats, keyless ignitions, power windows. In addition, the sheer increase in automobile electronics themselves, there's also been an overwhelming rise in the amount of interference noise created within and around cars themselves due to cell phones, tablets, and other wireless devices. Moreover, the increasing deployment of advanced technologies in modern automobiles is expected to provide opportunities for the EMI Shielding market to grow in the future.

Reginal Analysis:

North America accounts for the highest revenue share contribution to the global market share followed by in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, the U.S. light-vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. Overall, the United States is the world's second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. Rapidly growing investments in R&D for the development of novel and innovative products, stringent regulations regarding EMI pollution, and the presence of key players in the region are major factors expected to propel the growth of the market in the region. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, the auto industry is one of the most important industries in the United States has contributed 3 – 3.5 % to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On Special Requirement EMI Shielding Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

