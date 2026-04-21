EMI Shielding Market worth $10.90 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global EMI shielding market is projected to grow from USD 8.04 billion in 2026 to USD 10.90 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2%.

Browse 195 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'EMI Shielding Market - Global Forecast to 2032'.

EMI Shielding Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 8.04 billion

USD 8.04 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 10.90 billion

USD 10.90 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 5.2%

EMI Shielding Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the EMI shielding market is being accelerated by the surge in digitalization and electrification across industries, leading to a sharp increase in electronic content per device and system. As frequencies rise and device architectures become more complex, traditional shielding approaches are being replaced by advanced materials such as conductive coatings, tapes, and lightweight composites, further expanding market value. Emerging applications including electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, data centers, and smart manufacturing are creating sustained, long-term demand, while rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific and increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing are adding momentum.

By type, the broadband EMI segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By method, the conduction segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By material, the conductive coatings & paints segment is expected to dominate the market.

By frequency, high-frequency shielding (100 MHz–1 GHz) is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

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The EMI shielding market is also growing due to the rapid expansion of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, where high-density electronic equipment generates significant electromagnetic noise that must be controlled to ensure uninterrupted operations. The increasing adoption of advanced medical devices, such as imaging systems, monitoring equipment, and implantable electronics, is further driving demand, as these applications require highly reliable, interference-free performance. Additionally, the rise in aerospace & defense electronics, including radar and communication systems, is creating the pressing need for robust EMI protection. The growing use of automation and robotics in industrial environments, where multiple electronic systems operate simultaneously, is also contributing to higher demand for effective shielding solutions.

The market is witnessing increased focus on environmentally sustainable and cost-efficient materials, including recyclable and low-toxicity conductive coatings. There is also a shift toward multifunctional materials that combine EMI shielding with properties such as corrosion resistance, structural strength, and thermal conductivity. Advancements in nanotechnology, including the use of graphene and carbon nanotubes, are enhancing shielding effectiveness while reducing weight. Furthermore, customized, application-specific shielding designs are gaining traction as manufacturers seek to optimize performance for specific frequency ranges and operating environments.

'The Radiation segment is expected to dominate the market, by method, during the forecast year.'

The radiation method is expected to dominate the EMI shielding market due to the increasing complexity of modern electronic system designs, where multiple components and modules communicate wirelessly without physical connections. This makes devices more exposed to external electromagnetic fields, increasing the need to block and contain radiated emissions. Additionally, complex system integration, such as multi-layer PCBs, mixed-signal circuits, and high-speed processors, can create unintended electromagnetic leakage that propagates through the air rather than through cables. Industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive also rely heavily on shielding against external radiation to ensure operational safety in harsh electromagnetic environments. As a result, solutions such as shielding enclosures, absorbers, and surface treatments are widely adopted, driving the segment's dominance.

'The conductive coatings & paints segment is expected to dominate the EMI shielding market, by material, in 2025.'

Conductive coatings & paints are expected to dominate the EMI shielding market due to their superior design flexibility and compatibility with modern electronic manufacturing processes. They can be easily applied to complex shapes and internal surfaces, making them ideal for intricate device architectures where traditional metal shielding is impractical. Their ability to bond well with plastic substrates, widely used in lightweight consumer electronics and automotive components, further enhances their adoption. Additionally, these coatings support high-volume, automated production techniques such as spraying and dipping, reducing manufacturing time and costs. With the increasing performance requirements driven by 5G technology and compact electronics, conductive coatings provide an efficient, scalable, and high-performance shielding solution.

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'The automotive industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.'

The automotive industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the EMI shielding industry due to the rapid electrification of vehicles and the increasing integration of advanced electronic systems. Modern vehicles, particularly electric and hybrid models, incorporate complex components such as battery management systems, infotainment units, sensors, and ADAS, all of which generate and are sensitive to electromagnetic interference. This makes effective EMI shielding critical to ensure reliable performance and passenger safety. Additionally, the shift toward connected and autonomous driving, along with stringent automotive EMC regulations, is driving the adoption of advanced shielding materials and solutions, accelerating growth in the automotive segment.

Key Players

Leading players in the global EMI shielding companies include PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Hankel AG & CO KGAA (Germany), Qnity Electronics Inc (US), Leader Tech Inc (US), MG Chemicals (Canada), Nolato AB (Sweden), Tech Etch Inc (US), and RTP Company (US), among others.

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