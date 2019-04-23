EMI Technologies Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

LAS CRUCES, N.M., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMI Technologies, Inc.(EMI), a leading mechanical and electrical engineering fabrication services company, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 23V Contract (47QMCA19D000F) and are now certified to supply Mobile Instrumentation Systems and Shelters to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, EMI have listed their Mobile Engineering and Structures on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to service the Department of Defense (DoD) with mobile command and control buildings," states Joe Alvarez, President at EMI Technologies, Inc. He adds: "We've serviced various Federal Agencies over past 34-years and this contract will expand our reach and help fuel our growth."

In addition to instrumentation vans, other specialty vehicles engineered and built by EMI Technologies include: chemical testing labs, medical and dormitory vans, nuclear hazard detection equipment shelters, fiber optic cable repair trailers, antenna and optical equipment transporters, and high voltage transmission equipment test trailers. The technical staff at EMI has several years combined experience in engineering design and fabrication of electronic instrumentation vans, shelters, trailers and other transportable systems. In addition to instrumentation vans, other specialty vehicles include chemical testing labs, and nuclear hazard detection equipment shelters among numerous other offerings.

About EMI Technologies, Inc.:

Founded in 1985 as a mechanical and electrical engineering, consulting, and fabrication services company, EMI has completed over 800 custom built vehicles. They specialize in the engineering and fabrication of customized mobile shelters, and have provided affordable solutions to the Defense and Science Industries. Visit: www.emitechnologies.com for more information.

Contact for EMI Technologies, Inc.: Joe Alvarez, President at (575) 532-9190

SOURCE EMI Technologies, Inc.

