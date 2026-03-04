Emigrant Bancorp Acquires Fortis Management Group and Launches Emigrant Family Office

Fortis will serve as the cornerstone of a new, dedicated Emigrant business unit delivering specialized non-investment family office services to ultra-high-net-worth families and RIAs

MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. ("Emigrant"), the parent company of Emigrant Bank, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Fortis Management Group LLC, based outside of Boston, MA. Fortis is a leading provider of comprehensive family office services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

The acquisition coincides with the launch of Emigrant Family Office, a newly formed business unit affiliated with Emigrant Bank. The platform is designed to deliver a highly specialized, non-investment suite of family office capabilities to ultra-wealthy families and to registered investment advisors increasingly seeking to expand their offerings upmarket.

Fortis, founded and led by CEO Jay Goldfarb, will serve as the cornerstone of the new division. The transaction brings Fortis's 14-person team of experienced family office professionals into Emigrant's broader ecosystem of wealth solutions, complementing more than 100 professionals across the organization already dedicated to serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients. Together, these capabilities significantly expand Emigrant's ability to address the financial, operational, and governance challenges associated with significant wealth.

Emigrant Bank is one of the largest family-owned and operated banks in the United States, with a history dating back to 1850, and is managed by the Milstein family. Across its affiliated businesses, Emigrant Bank supports ultra-high-net-worth families and RIAs through more than a dozen specialized operating businesses, including New York Private Bank & Trust, Emigrant Partners, Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance, Personal Risk Management Solutions, Cleveland Private Trust Company, Sarasota Private Trust Company, and others. The Milstein family also operates Summitas, a private family office platform enabling families and their advisors to organize and securely share their important information.

"For decades, we have built a broad set of specialized capabilities to serve the increasingly complex needs of wealthy families," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman and CEO of Emigrant Bank and Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. "Emigrant Family Office brings these capabilities together into a single, coordinated platform — fulfilling a long-standing vision of providing families and their advisors with an integrated solution supported by exceptional talent across our organization."

"Our investment in Fortis is highly strategic and reflects Emigrant Bank's long-standing commitment to building the industry's premier family office platform," said Liz Nesvold, Executive Chair of Emigrant Family Office and Vice Chair of Emigrant Bank. "The Fortis team is among the most respected and capable in the industry, with a rare ability to align sophisticated solutions to the complex, real-world needs of ultra-wealthy families. Together, the addition of Fortis and the launch of Emigrant Family Office represent a meaningful inflection point for the market."

Fortis is among the most experienced providers of family office services to ultra-high-net-worth families, specializing in customized financial reporting, cash management, family governance, and coordination across tax, trust, and estate planning.

"We have known the Emigrant team for many years and share a common vision for the future of family office services," said Mr. Goldfarb. "By combining Fortis's deep expertise with Emigrant's platform, scale, and reach, we have a unique opportunity to redefine both the breadth and quality of services available to wealthy families and the advisors who serve them."

Leadership of Emigrant Family Office will include Mark Rogozinski, President, and Ken Eyler, Managing Director, who joined Emigrant in 2025. Mr. Rogozinski and Mr. Eyler have worked closely with Ms. Nesvold on the strategy and development of the new division. They will partner directly with Mr. Goldfarb, who will join the leadership team as Managing Director, and his team to integrate Fortis's capabilities with Emigrant's broader suite of specialty services.

"We are seeing a meaningful acceleration in the number of RIAs looking to build or scale family office capabilities as they move upmarket," said Mr. Rogozinski. "Over the past year, we've worked closely with the RIAs across the Emigrant Partners portfolio to understand where they see the greatest opportunities — and the greatest gaps. With today's announcement, we are excited to bring these capabilities to a much broader audience."

The acquisition of Fortis is expected to close in April 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Emigrant Bank

Originally founded in New York in 1850 to serve the financial needs of a growing America, Emigrant Bank is now a Miami, Florida–based, privately held, family-owned and operated bank. Emigrant provides fully integrated banking, custom lending, insurance, and trust and fiduciary services to wealthy individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and corporations through its bank and affiliated businesses, including Personal Risk Management Solutions (PRMS), Sarasota Private Trust, Cleveland Private Trust, New York Private Bank & Trust, Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance, Emigrant Partners, Galatioto Sports Partners, and Emigrant Capital.

About Emigrant Family Office

Emigrant Family Office is a dedicated business unit affiliated with Emigrant Bank that provides specialized, non-investment family office services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, and the advisory firms that serve them. The platform delivers integrated capabilities across financial reporting, cash management, family governance, and coordination with tax, trust, and estate advisors — bringing together the specialized services of Emigrant's broader ecosystem into a cohesive offering designed to address the complex needs of significant wealth.

Emigrant Family Office also partners with RIAs seeking to expand their family office capabilities, enabling firms to deliver institutional-quality services to ultra-wealthy clients without building the infrastructure internally.

About Fortis Management Group

Fortis Management Group is a fee-only family office services firm focused on helping ultra-high-net-worth families make informed, strategic financial decisions. Fortis provides comprehensive support across financial reporting, cash flow oversight, governance, and coordination with tax, trust, and estate advisors. The firm operates as a trusted partner to families and their advisors — bringing rigor, integrity, transparency, and deep expertise to complex financial matters so clients can navigate change confidently and focus on what matters most.

