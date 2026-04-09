Emigrant Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Mutual Group

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners, a leading minority investor in the wealth and asset management industry, today announced a strategic investment in Mutual Group, Inc. ("Mutual"), a national platform serving independent financial advisors and RIAs. Emigrant's capital and strategic expertise allows Mutual to expand its national footprint, deepen advisor engagement, and accelerate key platform enhancements, positioning the business for its next phase of growth.

"Mutual Group has a unique position in the independent community, drawing on its 44-year legacy as a broker-dealer and its success over the past decade diversifying to meet the evolving needs of its independent advisor and RIA client base," said Jenny Souza, President and CEO of Emigrant Partners. "We're excited to work with Mutual's leadership as they continue to expand services across multiple business lines."

Founded in 1982, Mutual supports independent financial advisors and RIAs through a combination of broker-dealer and advisory capabilities designed to help them operate and grow with confidence. Mutual's businesses support more than 270 advisor teams and independent RIAs overseeing more than $15 billion in assets. Within its broker-dealer platform, Mutual operates Evolve, a proprietary solution that enables RIAs to transition commission-based business to a fee-only framework without the complexity of traditional dual registration.

Mutual's existing leadership will maintain a majority ownership position and continue to lead the firm's strategic direction and day-to-day operations.

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in Mutual's evolution," said Aaron Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of Mutual. "We were intentional in identifying a partner who not only validates the strength of our model, but who also brings the strategic perspective and long-term orientation required to help us scale."

"Emigrant's deep industry expertise and alignment with our relationship-first approach makes them an ideal partner as we continue to invest in our platform and expand our impact across the independent advisor community," Mr. Jasper continued. "Importantly, this investment allows us to maintain our independence and client-centric focus, while aligning us with a partner and network of firms that are among the industry's elite."

InCap Group served as Mutual's exclusive investment banker on this transaction, and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young served as its legal counsel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Mutual Group, Inc.

Mutual Group, Inc. ("Mutual") is a relationship-first platform serving independent financial advisors and RIAs. The firm supports advisors through a combination of advisor affiliation and broker-dealer capabilities that are designed to help them grow, simplify their operations, and build enduring independent businesses. Mutual operates through two entities: Mutual Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, and Mutual Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer founded in 1982. Together, these businesses support more than 270 advisor teams and independent RIAs overseeing approximately $15.3 billion in assets. More information is available at www.mutual.group.

About Emigrant Partners

Emigrant Partners is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. Emigrant Partners has minority investments in 22 firms overseeing $130 billion in combined AUM/AUA. Emigrant Partners crafts tailored, flexible solutions for each of its partner firms, while allowing those partner firms to retain control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations. Emigrant Partners is a subsidiary of Emigrant Bank, which is owned and operated by the Milstein Companies. More information is available at www.emigrantpartners.com.

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SOURCE Emigrant Partners