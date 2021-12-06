Emigrant Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Beaird Harris Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners, LLC ("Emigrant") announced it has made a strategic non-voting minority investment in Dallas-based Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC ("Beaird Harris"), a nationally recognized, fee-only Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA") with nearly $1.3 billion in assets under management. Pat C. Beaird, CPA, PFS, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beaird Harris, will retain full control of the Firm.

"Beaird Harris has an extraordinary bench of young talent in an incredibly attractive market. We are always hyper-focused on making sure the next generation of leaders are as excited about working with Emigrant, as we are with them, to help scale and grow their firm for the next decade and beyond,'' said Karl Heckenberg, CEO of Emigrant. "Beaird Harris, with its scale, depth and breadth of capabilities, uniquely positioned alongside its Certified Public Accounting affiliate, has developed an outstanding comprehensive service offering for its clients and we are excited to begin working with them on strategic opportunities."

Emigrant has a successful track record in providing financial backing to successful RIAs around the country, allowing them to continue their organic growth and expand by maintaining a culture of trust and service excellence that draws top-tier clients and advisors to their firms.

"As we looked to build on our momentum and enter our next chapter, we sought a partner who could not only provide a strategic capital infusion, but whose approach, values, and interests were a strong match to support our expansion and succession planning objectives. Emigrant's history, collaborative culture, and embrace of employee-owned, founder-led firms made it an excellent fit to realize our vision for the future," said Pat Beaird.

Central to the approach was a clear alignment of interests and the desire for Beaird Harris to retain control over the Firm's strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations. "Our independence is one of our foundational strengths and a critical driver of our clients' success. Through our partnership with Emigrant, that legacy will continue," commented Steve Lugar, CFP®, Managing Director of Beaird Harris.

"Everyone at the Firm has a shared commitment to leverage the partnership with Emigrant and their capital infusion to build a multi-generational firm with a mission of helping clients focus on the things that matter most: living a happy, healthy and meaningful life. As we often say, 'it's what we do together that sets us apart,' and in that spirit we couldn't be more excited for the future," said Clint Dunn, CFP®, Chief Compliance Officer of Beaird Harris.

Beaird Harris

Beaird Harris is a Certified Public Accounting and fee-only Wealth Management Firm dedicated to helping financially established individuals, families, businesses, and healthcare professionals navigate complex tax regulations and develop comprehensive wealth management solutions. Beaird Harris offers tax, accounting, business consulting, business advisory, investment management, financial planning, family office and retirement plan services.

Beaird Harris, PLLC and Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC are affiliates who operate in a collaborative team environment under the enterprise name of Beaird Harris. We believe that clients are best served when all facets of finance and taxes are viewed holistically. While clients are not required to use both firms, many value the simplicity of working with a single enterprise to integrate tax and wealth management for a fully coordinated solution.

Beaird Harris, PLLC is a Certified Public Accounting Firm.

Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor.

www.bh-co.com

Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant Partners ("EP") is a capital and advice partner to exceptional management teams building successful wealth, asset and alternative asset management firms. EP makes long-term, non-voting, minority investments tailored to meet the needs of each partner firm. EP is currently partnered with 19 firms that advise on over $85B in aggregate AUM and AUA. EP is wholly owned by Emigrant Bank, which is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: www.emigrantpartners.com.

