Emigrant Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment in F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners ("EP") is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic minority investment in F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company ("F.L.Putnam"), an independent registered investment advisor based in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Emigrant Partners seeks to partner with firms that have outstanding management teams, differentiated service offerings, and compelling growth plans – F.L.Putnam is a perfect match," said Karl Heckenberg, CEO and President of Emigrant Partners. "F.L.Putnam's institutional-grade investment management, investment consulting, and research capabilities are key differentiators for the firm. We are excited to welcome another top-tier partner firm into the Emigrant Partners network."

F.L.Putnam currently oversees $6.0 billion in assets ($4.2bn in assets under management and $1.8bn in assets under advisement as of November 30, 2022) for more than 1,200 clients across the U.S. The firm provides a suite of investment advisory, proprietary investment management, and consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients and has deep industry experience in alternative and sustainable investing. F.L.Putnam employs 83 individuals across six offices from New York to Maine.

"As we expand our platform and capabilities for our clients, we see a great partnership opportunity with Emigrant Partners, a firm with significant expertise in wealth management," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "This investment will help us realize our growth objectives faster, while maintaining our independence, which makes this relationship beneficial for both organizations. We are excited to enter this next phase of growth with Karl and his team."

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

Emigrant Partners ("EP") is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. EP is currently partnered with 20 firms overseeing approximately $94 billion in aggregate AUM and AUA. EP crafts tailored, flexible solutions for each of its partner firms, and critically, allows partner firms to retain control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations. EP is wholly owned by Emigrant Bank. More information is available at www.emigrantpartners.com.

