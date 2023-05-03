Emigrant Partners Appoints Jenny Souza President and CEO

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Souza as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jenny joined Emigrant Partners as Managing Director and Head of Strategic Advisory in May 2019. Since then, Jenny has been an integral member of the Emigrant Partners team, leading the firm's efforts as a key strategic partner to the wealth and asset managers in which it has invested.

Jenny has worked closely with the leadership of 20 partner firms across a multitude of strategic initiatives and spearheaded the creation of a proprietary executive network of some of the industry's leading wealth and asset management firms.

Howard Milstein, Chairman of Emigrant Bank, said: "Jenny has established a strong track record for our business over the past four years, and we are delighted she's taking on this expanded role. Emigrant Partners is an important part of our business, and I continue to see great opportunities to invest in the continued growth of the platform."

With more than two decades of experience within financial services, primarily focused in the wealth and asset management space, Jenny is well-positioned to lead the Emigrant Partners team as they continue to execute a proven investment and growth strategy within the industry. Prior to joining Emigrant Partners, Jenny was a member of the senior team at publicly traded BrightSphere Investment Group, a $200 billion multi-boutique asset management company. As Senior Vice President and Director of Affiliate Management, Jenny partnered with affiliate executives on strategic, investment, and talent-related initiatives. She previously held roles at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Canaccord Adams, and Berkshire Capital Corporation, focused on M&A and corporate strategy.

"We have a phenomenal team in place that will continue to advise and support the strategic needs of our partner firms, as well as pursue additional investments to expand our platform," Ms. Souza said. "I'm thrilled to take on this role and lead Emigrant Partners into our next phase of growth."

About Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant Partners is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. EP is currently partnered with 20 firms overseeing over $95 billion in aggregate AUM and AUA. EP crafts tailored, flexible solutions for each of its partner firms, and critically, allows partner firms to retain control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations.

Emigrant Partners is owned by Emigrant Bank, the largest family-owned and operated banking institution in the nation.

More information is available at: emigrantpartners.com.

