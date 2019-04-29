Emil Capital Partners Leads Funding Round with milk + honey

GREENWICH, Conn., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emil Capital Partners, an entrepreneurial private investment company with a mission to establish deep-value add partnerships with entrepreneurs building transformative businesses in the consumer space, announces its strategic investment with milk + honey, the Texas-based spa and beauty brand that provides exceptional spa experiences for men and women, focusing on safe, effective ingredients. Additional investors include Keller Capital and entrepreneur, author and podcaster Tim Ferriss. The funding will aid in propelling the expansion of milk + honey's spas as well as their organic, clean product line.

Emil Capital Partners advances growth of milk + honey's premiere spa and lifestyle products

Since its founding in 2006, milk + honey has been providing remarkable spa experiences for both men and women under the treatment philosophy that focuses on healing, wellness, and relaxation. milk + honey creates a truly relaxing environment with treatments that use only natural and organic products. Following the mission represented in their spas and salons, milk + honey also created a line of luxurious products for the body, face and hair, made with hyperclean ingredients. The investment will help milk + honey expand their spas into new regions such as greater Los Angeles while growing their product line into additional retail channels (direct-to-consumer and wholesale) which is currently available at select Neiman Marcus locations and the online store.

"We are elated to have Emil Capital Partners as an investor in milk + honey. Their expertise and experience have already proven to be invaluable as we continue to grow our brand of products and spas," Alissa Bayer, Founder of milk + honey. "We are excited about our future with Emil Capital Partners by our side."

"milk + honey has continuously sustained profitable growth in their spas and product lines," said Marcel Bens, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Emil Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with a brand committed to extraordinary spa experiences and clean and organic skin care products and look forward to being part the company's exponential growth and development."

"We're proud to be in business with milk + honey and its founders, Shon and Alissa Bayer. We invest in companies with powerful leadership teams and are the best at what they do," Mitch Johnson, CEO of Keller Capital. "milk + honey is a shining example of great service from great people. We're glad customers see it that way too and we definitely see a bright future for this company."

Emil Capital Partners continues to invest in emerging consumer brands with an aptitude for growth. For more information on Emil Capital Partners, please visit www.emilcapitalpartners.com. For more information on milk + honey, visit www.milkandhoneyspa.com.

About Emil Capital Partners

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, and founded in 2011, Emil Capital Partners focuses on investing in early stage growth companies in the sector of consumer goods, internet enabled services and digital media. Since its inception, the fund has made over 30 investments including key brands in their respective sectors. Emil Capital Partners has been rated numerous times as one of the most active investors in the consumer goods space and continues to look for disruptive opportunities in changing "big food to good food". For more information on Emil Capital Partners, visit www.emilcapitalpartners.com.

About milk + honey

milk + honey was founded in 2006 to provide an urban luxury retreat in a design-forward environment for both men and women offering a full range of spa treatments including massages, facials, waxing, body treatments, and natural nail therapy. Since its beginning, milk + honey has focused on providing a spa experience that goes beyond exceptional treatments and therapists. milk + honey creates an atmosphere to decompress and practice healing, wellness, and relaxation. milk + honey expanded to a product line in 2013 which includes organic bath, body, and skincare products. For more information on milk + honey visit www.milkandhoneyspa.com.

