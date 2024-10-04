Emilia A. Ottoo (Emma Lee M.C.) Impacts Music and Book Publishing Worlds with Debut Book and Debut Album

Ill Adrenaline Records presents "Chocolate Bars" debut album featuring Hip-Hop culture legends Masta Ace and Bahamadia following Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing presents "Y'all (Not) Gon' Make Me Lose My Mind: Notes from a Hip-Hop Unicorn & Suicide Survivor" with foreword by Grammy-award winning artist and Hip-Hop icon Pharoahe Monch.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asanteworks PR is excited to announce the release of the debut album "Chocolate Bars" releasing October 4, 2024 via Ill Adrenaline Records on CD and vinyl formats via Fatbeats and HHV Records, and streaming via major digital platforms. This debut collaboration by Harlem, New York City raised, Ugandan born, award-winning Hip-Hop creative EMMA LEE M.C. and decorated German producer Roccwell is a potent offering of globally creative proportions. Merging her bold, flowful vocals and piercingly imaginary lyricism with his smooth, classic, world-renowned "Boom Bap" production over seven tracks, the two who met during a pandemic aimed to stifle their artistry have used the "new normals" as opportunity to create new energy, tell new stories and re-balance tastes in the culture.

Emilia A. Ottoo (EMMA LEE M.C.) and her debut book, "Y'all (Not) Gon' Make Me Lose My Mind: Notes from a Hip-Hop Unicorn & Suicide Survivor" published by Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing with foreword by Pharoahe Monch, in New York City. Ill Adrenaline Records presents the "Chocolate Bars" album by EMMA LEE M.C. and Roccwell featuring Masta Ace and Bahamadia, available now on CD, vinyl & digital formats.

On the lead single and music video for "Like It's 93" featuring Masta Ace, listeners are treated to a unique twist on nostalgia when a loving but dysfunctional relationship with Hip-Hop is described using 49 classic rap album titles all released in the year 1993. The follow-up single "Cravings & Withdrawals" with Bahamadia holds its own as one of the smoothest rap duets put to wax in a long time. The dream duo of generational talents unapologetically pours onto the track, elevating its adaptation of classic jazzy neo-soul R&B to ask whether listeners are "craving something real?" The "Chocolate Bars" album stays true to its rooted theme and musical twists in concept, choice of instruments, variation, undeniable lyricism, sounds and messaging. It creates both curiosity and satisfaction and leaves music lovers surely wanting more.

Emilia A. Ottoo aka EMMA LEE M.C. rounds out a year of pivotal debut projects with Hip-Hop legends as the "Chocolate Bars" album follows the release of her first book published by 4x NY Times bestseller Wahida Clark, entitled "Y'all (Not) Gon' Make Me Lose My Mind: Notes from a Hip-Hop Unicorn & Suicide Survivor" with foreword written by Pharoahe Monch. Released during Mental Health Awareness Month, its focus on mental health and the intersections of Hip-Hop culture across industries has garnered much attention from legends like Roxanne Shante and Ralph McDaniels, as well as journalists, book influencers, nonprofits, libraries, colleges, and conferences worldwide. She has since collaborated for education and content with significant organizations in the field, namely Silence the Shame, Mental Health First Aid by the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

