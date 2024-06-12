Emilia Clarke Égérie of Pegasus Distillerie. The French Organic Spirits Creator Appoints Her As Global Brand Ambassador

The actress comes onboard as the spirits brand expands its global footprint and launches DTC purchasing options in the U.S.

MEURSAULT, France, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its arrival in the United States this spring, Pegasus Distillerie , a premium organic spirits brand founded in France's Burgundy region, today names acclaimed actress and activist Emilia Clarke as Global Brand Ambassador. The award-winning actress joins as the brand expands its portfolio and presence internationally with direct-to-consumer purchasing options.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Theo Le Foll

"Craftsmanship and human connection have always been of paramount importance to me," says Clarke. "As an actress, I pour my all into my craft, and Pegasus lends similar care and attention to detail into every bottle they produce. They create spirits in small batches prioritizing the finest organic ingredients and hand-picked botanicals and citruses from the surrounding regions. To me, this is French luxury at its finest. So much goes into the finished product, which is meant to be enjoyed mindfully, and I love how it elevates any moment celebrating with my friends and family. It's truly delicious."

Pegasus Distillerie made their entrance to the U.S. market in April 2024 with the launch of a new limited-edition meteorite-infused ultra-premium vodka, aptly named Shooting Star . The Pegasus portfolio includes: Pegasus Vodka , crafted from the finest organic French wheat and pure spring-fed Meursault water; Orion Gin , a fusion between six botanicals from the Swiss Alps and citruses from the French Riviera; and, Eau d'Or Liqueur , a liqueur whose recipe originates back to the master distillers of Versailles under Louis the XIV, that masterfully combines the bitterness of oranges, the acidity of lemon and the sweetness of orange blossoms.

"I am so pleased to welcome Emilia Clarke to the Pegasus family," says Founder, CEO & Master Distiller Maxime Girardin. "In many ways I see her as an égérie, a muse – her elegance, stamina, and joie de vivre embody Pegasus' core values and speak to the brand's mission of savoring life to the fullest whilst creating lasting memories. We look forward to this partnership and to seeing all the collaborative ideas we have come to life to jointly sustain our momentum in creating premium innovative elixirs to be enjoyed in shared moments of wonder."

Pegasus Distillerie was founded in Meursault, France, in 2021 by Master Distiller Maxime Girardin, who hails from a lineage of third-generation winemakers and entrepreneurs. Drawing inspiration from Burgundy's rich terroir, the Pegasus Distillerie spirits portfolio is comprised of the purest organic ingredients, crafted using the most advanced distillation technology. The organic wheat at the base of the spirits is selected from local French producers and then reduced with pure spring water from a well drilled directly beneath the distillery. The citruses used for the Liqueur and Gin are harvested by hand and cultivated organically in the south of France, as are the botanicals coming from the Swiss Alps.

Pegasus Distillerie spirits are currently distributed in New York, California and Florida. To find a retailer or purchase online, please visit www.pegasus-distillerie.com .

About Pegasus Distillerie

Pegasus Distillerie is a premium spirits brand based in Meursault, Burgundy, in France. Founded in 2021 by Master Distiller Maxime Girardin, whose winemaking heritage spans three generations, Pegasus Distillerie crafts exceptional spirits drawing inspiration from nature's grandeur, terroir, and innovation inviting its consumers to Taste The Wonder. Infused with the essence of organic produce, with the addition of pure water and a technologically advanced distillation, the premium range of vodkas, gins, and liqueurs ensures an unparalleled taste experience for discerning enthusiasts. Pegasus Distillerie strives to combine authenticity, discovery, and pleasure to offer simple, yet inventive and refined creations meant to be enjoyed in shared moments of wonder that create long-lasting memories. For more information, visit www.pegasus-distillerie.com .

SOURCE Pegasus Distillerie