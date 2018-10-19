Emilio Braun Burillo, Executive VP of America TeVe is nominated for an Emmy® by the National Academy of Arts in Television and Science by the Suncoast Regional Chapter

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Emilio Braun Burillo, Executive VP of America TeVe the #1 independent television network in Spanish in the Miami market, has been nominated for the prestigious Chapter Regional of the Suncoast in Orlando for an Emmy® for the campaign MEXICO IS UNIQUE sharing the nomination with Darwin Robles and Christian Collahuazo who contributed with the campaign in the #35 Community/Public Service (PSA's) classification for its historical and cultural content.

The spot arises as a result of the earthquake that shook Mexico to raise awareness for assistance in times of need. The creative direction and realization was achieved by Darwin Roble, recipient of previous Emmy's® and edited by Christian Collahuazo. A few days after the video was released it reached over half a million reproductions on Facebook.

Link to the spot: https://youtu.be/e4Tbt1Eo9lQ

The Emmy® ceremony will take place Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando at 9801 International Drive, Orlando, Florida.

"It is a great honor to receive this prestigious nomination for the television industry for our campaign that services the interest of our community," said Braun Burillo. "The Emmy® represents a deserved recognition to the hard work of our entire team; undoubtedly this mention could not have been obtained without the great help and creativity of our promotion team under the direction of Darwin Robles who worked tirelessly to display the history, cultural heritage and values of Mexico."

America TeVe with our promotions and production teams perform excellent educational work of cultural interests working on campaigns that beautifully enhance the values, traditions and stories of our community by providing new perspectives with historical and cultural themes highly valued by our audience.

SOURCE America TeVe