Emilio Estefan Joins L'ATTITUDE Founders to help expand annual event

International Business Executive, Sol Trujillo together with Gary Acosta, founder of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, founded L'ATTITUDE in 2018 as a critical platform for engaging leaders from most sectors of the economy in understanding how U.S. Latinos are the driving force of 21 st Century economic growth, as well as being a major influence on American sports, entertainment, and culture.

"Emilio is an ideal addition to our L'ATTITUDE family," said Trujillo. "We want to expose the worlds of business, politics, finance, and entertainment to the talent and criticality of the U.S. Latino cohort and he has demonstrated leadership in all those areas."

Estefan has been instrumental in shaping, developing, and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria as well as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Shakira, and others. His resume includes over 30 Grammy nominations and 19 Grammy Awards. With the same passion and drive that he has achieved in the music field, Estefan has proven the same in the hospitality industry with several & hotels restaurants to his credit.

He also holds the title of best-selling author to his long list of accolades with The Rhythm of Success – How an Immigrant Produced his own American Dream. President George W. Bush appointed Emilio as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities and he has produced many historical musical events at the White House. He was tapped by President Barack Obama to the committee charged with creating the first National Museum of the American Latino and in 2015 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered to be the highest civilian honor.

"When I witnessed how important L'ATTITUDE is to helping this country capitalize on and leverage the huge economic influence U.S. Latinos are having on the American economy, I immediately wanted to be involved," said Estefan. "The first two years have already attracted major media attention and the ability L'ATTITUDE has to support economic growth, positively impact American culture, and benefit this country are perfectly aligned with my own goals," he went on to say.



A world-class slate of influential leaders gather annually at L'ATTITUDE for presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and special entertainment features. L'ATTITUDE is the only event of its kind in the country where business professionals, entrepreneurs, politicians, and entertainers gather to learn and discuss the latest data and research about America's economy and the related impact of U.S. Latinos.

L'ATTITUDE also includes CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, and journalists, participating in probing dialogues, discussing cultural trends, and experiencing emerging entertainment talent.

L'ATTITUDE serves as a platform for "deal-making" by connecting entrepreneurs with sources of capital, new entertainers with producers and directors, brands with influencers, and business executives with sources of talent.

Estefan will play an active role in leveraging his important business & industry connections, curating emerging entertainment talent, supporting a robust entrepreneurial agenda, consulting on the production of the event, and producing event-related materials.

The 2020 L'ATTITUDE event is scheduled for September 24 – 27 in San Diego. More information is available at www.lattitude.net.

