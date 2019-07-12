Emily Blunt hosted 13th Annual American Institute for Stuttering Freeing Voices Changing Lives Gala

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Actress, Board Member and longtime supporter, Emily Blunt hosted the 13th annual American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) Benefit Gala at Guastavino's in New York City on Thursday, July 11th.

Blunt is an instrumental voice in elevating public awareness of stuttering. Eric Dinallo, newly elected Chairman of the AIS Board of Directors, stated "Emily has a vision — in ten years she has become the foremost public advocate for the stuttering community — and I promise that one day soon she will be testifying before Congress about stuttering."

Chairman of the AIS Board of Directors and General Counsel of The Guardian Life Insurance Company, Eric Dinallo and actress and AIS Board Member, Emily Blunt Celebrity Fitness Trainer, Don Saladino, Co-Founder of Home Depot and Owner of Atlanta Falcons, Arthur M. Blank, and actress and AIS board member, Emily Blunt Co-Founder of Home Depot and Owner of Atlanta Falcons, Arthur M. Blank and philanthropist, Laurie Tisch

Arthur M. Blank participated in a "Fireside" Chat, moderated by Emily Blunt, with popular celebrity fitness trainer, Don Saladino to discuss their personal experiences dealing with their speech and their stutter.

The evening featured a sold-out crowd with guests from industries including, entertainment, business, sports, arts and finance, all of which enjoyed a cocktail hour, a dinner reception and awards presentation.

More than 3 million Americans and 60 million people worldwide stutter. It is a genetic and neurological disorder that is not, as many assume, caused by anxiety.

The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the United States that offers state-of-the-art speech therapy to people of all ages who stutter and guidance to their families.

Additional photos from the evening can be found here.

For more information about stuttering and AIS, please visit http://stutteringtreatment.org.

SOURCE American Institute for Stuttering

Related Links

https://stutteringtreatment.org

