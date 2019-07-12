Emily Blunt hosted 13th Annual American Institute for Stuttering Freeing Voices Changing Lives Gala
Arthur M. Blank, Laurie Tisch and Don Saladino Showed Support at New York Event
NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Actress, Board Member and longtime supporter, Emily Blunt hosted the 13th annual American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) Benefit Gala at Guastavino's in New York City on Thursday, July 11th.
Blunt is an instrumental voice in elevating public awareness of stuttering. Eric Dinallo, newly elected Chairman of the AIS Board of Directors, stated "Emily has a vision — in ten years she has become the foremost public advocate for the stuttering community — and I promise that one day soon she will be testifying before Congress about stuttering."
Arthur M. Blank participated in a "Fireside" Chat, moderated by Emily Blunt, with popular celebrity fitness trainer, Don Saladino to discuss their personal experiences dealing with their speech and their stutter.
The evening featured a sold-out crowd with guests from industries including, entertainment, business, sports, arts and finance, all of which enjoyed a cocktail hour, a dinner reception and awards presentation.
More than 3 million Americans and 60 million people worldwide stutter. It is a genetic and neurological disorder that is not, as many assume, caused by anxiety.
The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the United States that offers state-of-the-art speech therapy to people of all ages who stutter and guidance to their families.
