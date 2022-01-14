Emily Bradford Gallup is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Bradford Gallup, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Retired Distinguished Professional in the field of Information Systems.

Emily Bradford Gallup

Currently retired, Ms. Gallup has garnered more than 55 years of professional experience as a Systems Developer and Administrator, Consultant, and Lecturer within the information industry. Her extensive experience led her to an impressive career providing quality information systems and consulting services. Throughout her acclaimed career, her responsibilities included analyzing the requirements, procedures, and problems to automate or improve existing systems and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and scheduling.



Among her professional experience, Ms. Gallup thrived in her previous positions before her retirement. She served as an office administrator with the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay from 2012 to 2016. Before obtaining this role, she was the general manager of EOS International from 1996 to 2003, director of library products for IME Group, LTD., from 1992 to 1996, and director of information systems and assistant director of libraries at the University of Pennsylvania from 1984 to 1992. From 1979 to 1984, Ms. Gallup was director of library automation at Dartmouth College. During her tenure there, she developed and implemented Dartmouth's first online library catalog, one of the first in the nation. During that time, she also served as a professor and analyst at the school's Norris Cotton Cancer Center since 1977.



Ms. Gallup previously served as a reference librarian with the Fiske Free Library from 1976 to 1977 and a senior engineer with Creare, Inc., from 1973 to 1974. She was also a senior systems analyst with Computer Sciences Corporation from 1968 to 1973, and an operations research analyst with the Food and Drug Administration in 1968. Earlier in her career, Ms. Gallup was a technical document analyst with the David Taylor Model Basin from 1965 to 1968 and was with Documentation, Inc., from 1963 to 1965. In addition to her primary roles, she has served as a consultant in the field since 1964.



Before embarking into the field of Information Science, Ms. Gallup completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics. Later she received a Master of Public Administration degree in Information Science from American University.



Previously, Ms. Gallup was an active member of the American Library Association and the Association of Computing Machinery. She was also a member of the National Academy of Sciences and shared her knowledge, having co-authored Information Retrieval On-Line with Wilfred Lancaster, one of the first books on computer-based information systems.



In light of her professional achievements, Ms. Gallup has been a recipient of many awards and accolades, including the Award for Best Information Science Book of 1974.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who