Emily Coyne Events Offers Non-Profits the Opportunity to Host an Unforgettable Charity Event at the Renowned Resort at Pelican Hill

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Coyne Events, a leading luxury event planning firm based in California, is excited to announce an incredible opportunity for one lucky non-profit organization. Thanks to a generous donation from a client, the firm is offering a charity the opportunity to host an event, complete with event planning services, in the summer of 2024 at the prestigious Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

The offer is valued at $225,000, which includes event venue, catering and beverage services, tax and service fees, and full event planning, design, coordination and execution by Emily Coyne Events. This extraordinary gift will be bestowed on one lucky organization that is available to hold their charity event in the summer of 2024.

Known for creating bespoke, high-end events for discerning clients, Emily Coyne Events looks forward to partnering with one non-profit organization to host a one-of-a-kind fundraising event on a beautiful California property. This unique opportunity will provide the selected organization with access to the 5-star luxury venue of The Resort at Pelican Hill, which is known for its stunning ocean views, elegant Italian Renaissance architecture and world-class amenities, in addition to the event planning services of Emily Coyne Events.

"We are grateful to be in the unique position to partner with one of the many charities who are making a significant impact in our community," said Emily Coyne, founder and CEO of Emily Coyne Events. "We are honored to be able to amplify the meaningful work of a nonprofit with a special summer fundraising event that supports their mission and future programming."

Non-profit organizations interested in this opportunity can express interest via the Emily Coyne Events website. The firm asks that organizations describe how the event will support their cause and submit their event-specific requests or needs. The deadline is Friday, May 10, 2024, and the final partnership will be announced by Monday, May 31, 2024.

About Emily Coyne Events

Defined by style and impeccable attention to detail, Emily Coyne Events is a luxury wedding planning firm producing highly customized destination events worldwide. With a background in hospitality, celebrity clientele, and the expertise that comes from producing over 500 events, Emily Coyne Events is known worldwide for its concierge-style approach to destination wedding planning.

From Los Cabos to Lake Como, Emily Coyne's event production method leads to flawless weddings by discovering the inspiration behind each event and finding the ideal location based on the story, preferences, and priorities of each client. With access to top partners and vendors worldwide and a focus on detail, the Emily Coyne Events team creates immersive luxury weddings and events that are stylish, personalized, and enjoyable.

