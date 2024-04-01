Emily DiMiceli Named New CEO of Corporate Visions

RENO, Nev., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, a leading provider of revenue growth insights, services, and technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily DiMiceli as its new Chief Executive Officer. DiMiceli brings with her deep strategic leadership experience and a proven track record of success in senior executive roles within the business services, information services, and fintech sectors.

Throughout her career driving operational transformations, digital enablement efforts, and major M&A transactions, DiMiceli has been consistently recognized for her strong leadership, customer and employee engagement, and strategic business acumen.

"As a former client of Corporate Visions, I have experienced the company's industry-leading proprietary insights and capabilities first-hand. I am honored to now join as CEO and start working with this high-energy and innovative team to drive continued success and bring value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," said DiMiceli. "Corporate Visions has built long-lasting relationships with some of the most respected brands in the world, helping them shape how business conversations happen. This team has the track record, expertise, and technology capability that's going to be unstoppable as we move forward together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily as the new CEO of Corporate Visions," said J.P. Fingado, chairman of the Board of Directors for Corporate Visions. "Her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and track record of delivering results make her the ideal candidate to lead our company into its next phase of growth and innovation."

Prior to joining Corporate Visions, DiMiceli served as the COO and Chief Customer Operations Officer of the Data and Analytics Division at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where she led an organization of ~10,000 employees spanning 60+ countries at Refinitiv. She played a key role in integrating LSEG's $27B acquisition of Refinitiv. She also recently served as a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based revenue growth solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success. Only with Corporate Visions can you get an unparalleled understanding of how your buyers make decisions—so you can pinpoint the best approach to turn uncertainty into confident revenue growth.

