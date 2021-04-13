Emily Grene Announces Launch of EG Community, New Director

"Our new EG Community division will exemplify our philosophy at Emily Grene," said Emily Grene President & Chief Executive Officer Burke Ewers. "We aim to provide an easy, one-stop model for our clients' building needs, handling everything from the beginning of their projects to the very end to ensure that projects are completed on time and on budget."

Nicole Stell has joined the team as director of builder relations and sales. In this role, she will leverage her knowledge of the industry to advise and help position Emily Grene's production build clients for success. Prior to joining Emily Grene, she was a long-time associate at Interior Logic Group.

"Nicole is an excellent addition to our team," said Ewers. "Her prior experience and industry knowledge will position EG Community well."

In this role, Stell will be responsible for directing and managing all of EG Community's sales and business development operations. She will work alongside builders' purchasing, sales, construction, and customer service teams, providing implementation and service expertise to ensure efficiency and on-time job completion.

About EG Community:

EG Community is an integrated service expert for our production home building clients. From electrical and low voltage to cutting edge smart home technologies our service platform is nationwide and under one roof. Whether it be ensuring builds are using updated electrical codes, managing home network setups, or customizing option plans designed for specific communities, your master plans can rest assured they will be efficient, state of the art, and built responsibly for your customers and the planet.

About Emily Grene:

As a national provider of clean energy technologies and services, Emily Grene helps businesses find cost-effective green solutions that reduce energy consumption and negative environmental impact. We work across many sectors—including industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential. In each, we support our clients in implementing initiatives that focus on environmental policy and its impact on customers. Emily Grene's success in meeting our customers' goals is touted by clients across all our divisions—electrical, low voltage, air conditioning, automation, security, construction, and smart home installation. Our innovative design and technological integration provide solutions that maximize efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and increase savings and profits. We bring a whole different energy; asking better questions to get to better answers.

SOURCE Emily Grene

