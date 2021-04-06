EMILY GRENE Ranks No. 165 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIMAS, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that EMILY GRENE is No. 165 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Achieving consistent growth while improving upon our solutions is a testament to our team's talent and commitment to our company's mission," says Emily Grene CEO Burke Ewers. "Our business is constantly changing, but our commitment to our customers is steadfast. We're consistently redefining the way clients realize the benefits from our integrated technology solutions. We are flexible and continue to adapt how we work with our clients to ensure their long-term success."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"At Emily Grene, we're rebels committed to challenging the status quo. When we hear that something can't be done, we work together to find a way to make it happen," said Ewers. "This award acknowledges that ethos. We've learned from the past, assessed the present, and embrace the promise of a successful future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About EMILY GRENE

As a national provider of clean energy technologies and services, Emily Grene helps businesses find cost- effective green solutions that reduce energy consumption and negative environmental impact. We work across many sectors—including industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential. In each, we support our clients in implementing initiatives that focus on environmental policy and its impact on customers. Emily Grene's success in meeting our customers' goals is touted by clients across all our divisions—electrical, low voltage, air conditioning, automation, security, construction, and smart home installation. Our innovative design and technological integration provide solutions that maximize efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and increase savings and profits. We bring a whole different energy; asking better questions to get to better answers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

