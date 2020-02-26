Emily Hard, Veteran of Brown Brothers Harriman, Joins Align Impact as Associate Director

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Impact, LLC, a financial advisory firm focused exclusively on impact investing, announced today that Emily Hard has joined as Associate Director effective January 2020. Ms. Hard brings over 10 years of experience as a wealth advisor to high-net-worth families, foundations, and private companies. Ms. Hard brings deep expertise in investment management, trust and estate planning and charitable giving strategies. She is based in Align Impact's Los Angeles office.

Ms. Hard joins Align Impact after serving as an Independent Advisor, providing financial and strategic planning to creative companies that focus on sustainability as a guiding principle in their business models. Prior to that, Ms. Hard spent 10 years with Brown Brothers Harriman's private banking practice, where she most recently served as a Relationship Manager.

"Emily brings an institutional wealth management background and a sterling reputation for managing sophisticated client relationships for high-net-worth families, family offices and foundations," said Jennifer Kenning, CEO and Co-Founder of Align Impact. "In addition, Emily's advisory expertise spans the range of wealth management services that our clients turn to Align Impact for, including investments, philanthropy, legacy planning and how to transition an existing portfolio to align with their values. We are very excited to have her join our firm."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Align Impact," said Ms. Hard. "Align is unique in their approach to curating investment portfolios across all asset classes and impact themes according to each client's specific priorities and interests. What's more, as an independent fiduciary, they bring a rigor to their investment analysis that, when combined with their extensive knowledge of impact investing and ability to execute complex wealth planning strategies, sets Align Impact apart in the industry."

Ms. Hard earned her B.A. in Political Science at Temple University. Her volunteer experience includes empowering low-income women and their families to achieve economic independence through financial literacy programs at Economic Mobility Pathways and the Boston Tax Help Coalition.

As an independent fiduciary, Align Impact works alongside financial advisors, institutions, foundations and directly advises individual clients and their family offices, all in the service of integrating impact investments into the broader wealth management strategy. Align specializes in building customized impact portfolios designed to deliver the same risk-adjusted returns as best-in-class, globally diversified asset management strategies while enabling capital to flow to companies and funds working to address the world's greatest challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.alignimpact.com.

