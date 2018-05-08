Emily Kolakowski Roberts Named President of Wellness Corporate Solutions

BETHESDA, Md., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS), the award-winning provider of employee wellness programs, is proud to announce that Emily Kolakowski Roberts, current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President.

Roberts will continue her role as COO, and Fiona Gathright, Co-Founder and former President, will continue in her role as Chief Executive Officer.

Emily Kolakowski Roberts has been named President of Wellness Corporate Solutions, and will continue in her current role as Chief Operating Officer. Roberts has been a leader at WCS for over a decade, leveraging her expertise in health and high-level program strategy for over 500 businesses. Former President Fiona Gathright will continue in her role as Chief Executive Officer.

"I couldn't be happier to expand Emily's leadership here at WCS," Gathright says. "She has been a key member of the WCS family since 2008, and her passion for our industry and commitment to our clients has already led the company to great growth and innovation in her tenure as COO."

Roberts's experience in this sector runs deep. She has worked with over 500 businesses to shift health behavior change among their unique employee population, designing innovative strategies and operational achievements that make wellness programs successful.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's track record of empowering employees and helping organizations build a culture of wellbeing," Roberts says. "I'm thrilled to lead our team as we leverage new technology, expert program management, and big ideas for our clients."

Roberts epitomizes WCS's core values. In 2015, Emily was chosen by The Washington Business Journal as one of the Top 40 under 40, honoring the region's young professionals who have displayed business excellence while also maintaining a commitment to the community. She is also on the Advisory Board for Back on My Feet, Washington DC Chapter, a nonprofit that combats homelessness with an empowering running-based model. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science from Elon University a Master of Science Degree in Health and Exercise Science from Wake Forest University.

