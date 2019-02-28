Emily Potrykus Named Director Of MSR Hedging At IMA

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incenter LLC ("Incenter"), a leading provider of lender services, capital markets, technology solutions and technology infrastructure and information security services, today announced Emily Potrykus will be joining Incenter Mortgage Advisors as their Director of MSR Hedging. Potrykus will begin working closely with IMA's current and future clients, as well as providing additional expertise to the full suite of analytic services offered by Incenter.

"We are delighted to announce that Emily will be joining our team," said Tom Piercy, Managing Director of IMA. "IMA remains committed to providing a comprehensive suite of services around MSR asset management including MSR Risk Management. Our comprehensive national search yielded many qualified candidates, but Emily stood above through her comprehensive subject matter expertise and communication skills. We are eager to grow in this space."

Potrykus has over 15 years of risk management experience, with an in-depth knowledge of credit, derivatives and hedging techniques. She established her specialization in the MSR asset class at Optimal Blue where she oversaw and built proprietary MSR products. Potrykus has managed MSR advisory services and hedging analytics, bringing an innovative approach to the MSR business with her software as a service (SaaS) experience. Potrykus also held risk management positions at Key Bank Capital Markets and Ford Motor Credit, and additionally, has investment research experience from UBS Investment Bank and The World Bank along with analytics consulting experience from the US Air Force. She has BSc in Finance from the University of Minnesota, an MBA from Georgetown University and is a certified Financial Risk Manager.

"I am very excited to be joining the Incenter team. Incenter has an extensive product offering and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the growth and developments in the MSR capital markets. As the mortgage industry evolves, Incenter's customized solutions will help clients efficiently and effectively manage their MSR needs," said Potrykus.

About Incenter LLC

Through core offerings including lender services, access to capital and secondary markets solutions and technology infrastructure and information security services, Incenter helps clients solve tomorrow's business challenges today. With offices in Charlotte, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Manila, Philippines and Saint Paul, Minnesota, Incenter employs approximately 1,000 professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.incenterms.com.

