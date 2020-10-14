Emily Ratajkowski Joins LOOPS as Partner & Creative Director

Founded in 2020 by Colin Peek, Tushar Adya and Aditya Julka, LOOPS is a lifestyle beauty brand redefining how modern people take care of themselves today – creating innovative, impactful, and clean products that reimagine personal "beauty habits". Its collection of simply-formulated, highly effective face masks that are inclusive and clean are the foundation of the brand's portfolio. Expansion within this category and amplifying the brand's lifestyle and social propositions will be driven by Ratajkowski's creative vision.

"Emily is a global icon and revered tastemaker. We couldn't be more excited to partner together around a vision, a concept, that lifestyle beauty is simply how modern people take care of themselves today, how they look and feel their best," explains Colin Peek, Co-founder of Loops.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the team at Loops. Their product speaks for itself but it was Loop's simplified and modern approach to beauty that truly resonated with me," explains Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski is an actress, activist, model, writer & an award-winning entrepreneur. She is also the founder of the clothing line Inamorata, a direct-to-consumer company with an all-female workforce that sells online. Ratajkowski was a Fashion Media Award winner for Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019.

LOOPS is Ratajkowski's first official entrepreneurial foray into the beauty market; however, her decorated career as an actress, cover star & model for some of the world's biggest publications and brands has propelled Ratajkowski as global leader for beauty, cultural and fashion trends. Ratajkowski is currently the face of L'Oréal's hair care line, Kerastase, and formerly of Paco Rabanne's fragrance Pure XS.

For more information on LOOPS, please contact Purple:

Christa Capati, [email protected] , +1-646-710-3146

ABOUT LOOPS

LOOPS is a lifestyle beauty brand redefining how modern people take care of themselves today – creating innovative, impactful, and clean products that reimagine personal "beauty habits". LOOPS offers essential products, treatments and experiences that elevate personal beauty for face care. LOOPS initial portfolio of face care products is inspired and designed to fit into your lifestyle, whilst delivering simple yet effective active ingredients for your skin.

LOOPS is now available online. Please visit www.loopsbeauty.com for more information.

SOURCE LOOPS

Related Links

http://www.loopsbeauty.com

