Emily Sharko Joins Pine Brook As Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Brook, a New York-based investment firm focused on building businesses in the financial services and energy sectors, announced today that Emily Sharko will join the firm as chief operating officer on June 18th. Ms. Sharko will work from Pine Brook's headquarters in New York.

"Emily brings 20 years of experience in legal and management positions at premier firms across the financial services industry," said Richard Aube and William Spiegel, co-presidents of Pine Brook. "Emily will provide us with new insights and valuable leadership in her role as chief operating officer. We are very excited to have such a talented professional join the Pine Brook team."

Ms. Sharko joins the firm from Blackstone, where she was most recently the chief administrative officer of the Tactical Opportunities group, responsible for critical management and business decisions. Prior to joining Blackstone, Ms. Sharko was an attorney in Morgan Stanley's U.S. Litigation Department and a director in Citigroup's Regulatory Enforcement Group. Ms. Sharko began her legal career at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

"Pine Brook's strong team of professionals and its differentiated business-building model made the firm a very attractive home for the next phase of my career," said Ms. Sharko. "I'm very much looking forward to applying my experience to further Pine Brook's strategic initiatives and development."

Ms. Sharko received a J.D. from Columbia Law School, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Economics from The London School of Economics, and a B.A. with Honors from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Pine Brook

Pine Brook is an investment firm that manages more than $6.0 billion of limited partner commitments. Pine Brook focuses on making "business building" investments, primarily in energy and financial services businesses. Pine Brook's team of investment professionals collectively has over 300 years of experience financing the growth of businesses with equity, working alongside talented entrepreneurs and experienced management teams to build businesses of scale without relying on acquisition leverage. For more information about Pine Brook, please visit the company's web site at www.pinebrookpartners.com.

