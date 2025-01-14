Emily Short of The Baldwin Group Elected Chairwoman of TechAssure for 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the premier network for advancing corporate insurance and risk management in technology-driven sectors, proudly announces the appointment of Emily Perry Short as Chairwoman for 2025. As TechAssure's Chairwoman, Emily will lead the organization into its next phase of growth and strategic expansion. Currently, Emily is a leader at The Baldwin Group where she serves as the National Director for Cyber Product.

Emily Short, National Director of Cyber Product, The Baldwin Group

Kevin Purvis, Founder & Managing Partner of Cothrom Risk & Insurance Services and outgoing Chairman, played a pivotal role in expanding TechAssure's initiatives and reach in 2024, setting a high bar for leadership and innovation. "I'm excited for Emily's appointment," noted Kevin. "With her agency experience and strong tech & cyber risk background, she knows exactly what benefits our member firms. She will be a strong leader, and her vision will bring our new initiatives to fruition."

As Chairwoman, Emily will direct efforts to expand TechAssure's educational resources, enhance its global footprint, and foster increased collaboration among members to address the complex risks associated with technological advancements.

"Emily Short's leadership is precisely what TechAssure needs at this juncture," said Weren De Vliegher, Executive Director of TechAssure. "Her ability to anticipate market trends and to leverage the opportunities presented by the consolidation in the insurance brokerage market will undoubtedly elevate our organization. We look forward to Emily's contributions as we continue to advance the field of risk management and enhance the value we provide to our members."

Emily expressed enthusiasm about her upcoming role: "Assuming the chairmanship of TechAssure is a tremendous honor and provides an opportunity to build on the progress made under Kevin's leadership. TechAssure members consistently set the standard for excellence in our field, and I am committed to enhancing our impact and extending our reach, ensuring that TechAssure remains the go-to resource for innovative risk management strategies."

Emily's term began on January 1, 2025, and will conclude at the end of the year.

About TechAssure:

TechAssure is a non-profit association established in 2000, dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. With a global network of industry experts, TechAssure provides educational resources, networking opportunities, and specialized insurance products tailored to the unique risks faced by technology companies worldwide. The association comprises independent regional insurance brokers located across the U.S., Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, and India. For more information, please visit www.techassure.org.

