Emily Stephens Joins Vinson & Elkins as Partner in its Investment Funds Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins has bolstered its Investment Funds practice with the addition of Emily Stephens as a partner.

Stephens, who previously served for more than 14 years in managing director roles for global alternative investment management firm Oaktree Capital Management, participated in all aspects of fundraising for several of Oaktree's largest funds, including what was, at the time, the world's largest closed-end distressed debt fund at $10.9 billion. She also served as an investment team member and lead lawyer for Oaktree's flagship investment strategy focused primarily on distressed credit opportunities.

"Emily has gained broad experience and technical skill that will be invaluable as we continue to expand V&E's Investment Funds practice," said Keith Fullenweider, co-head of the firm's Corporate Department. "She brings a wealth of knowledge to the table that will boost our capabilities for providing high-level service to private equity clients in all stages of their fund life cycles. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Stephens began her career in private practice at Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles where she advised clients on a range of corporate matters, including investment fund formation and governance, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. She went on to serve as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Trust Company of the West where she advised mezzanine, distressed debt and hedge funds on fund formation matters.

"Emily has garnered significant ties in California and beyond through her mix of in-house and private practice experience," said V&E Managing Partner Scott Wulfe. "She has an entrepreneurial drive which will provide immediate benefit to our clients and is a great strategic fit for our national Investment Funds practice."

Over the course of more than a decade, V&E attorneys have worked alongside Stephens and Oaktree in connection with multiple transactions.

"While at Oaktree, I oversaw relationships with our outside law firms, including V&E," Stephens said. "In my many years of working with the firm, I was consistently impressed by the quality of its lawyers and the service it provides to clients. I am thrilled to join such a talented team."

V&E's Investment Funds practice advises fund sponsors, managers and institutional investors in the United States and across the globe. Closely integrated with the firm's leading transactional and tax practices, V&E's funds lawyers are poised to deliver innovative approaches to fund terms and structures and strategic advice at critical junctures throughout a fund's life cycle.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Courtney Binick at +1.713.758.2333.

