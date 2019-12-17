Emily White appointed new Vice President, Marketing at Phase2

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunities the new year will bring as we work to cultivate all the skills our team possesses," said Jeff Walpole, CEO, Phase2. "Emily is a proven leader, and I am confident she will build upon the talents our team offers as individuals, and as a collective. Marketing is a key element in reaching our audiences, and showcasing who we are as an organization. Emily's passion and insight for communications best practices, marketing, and team development will enhance our clients' confidence in us to provide a complete digital experience."

White brings more than 15 years of experience in brand marketing specializing in brand development, market research, integrated creative campaigns, public relations, and strategic services. She previously led the sales and marketing team at Basalt in product branding and marketing efforts, business development, and customer relationships. Over the span of her career, White has worked in communications leadership positions across multiple industries including non-profit, hospitality, public relations, and creative services at leading organizations such as Creative Media Development, Edelman, and Enjoy Life Foods.

"From marketing and sales to delivery and executive leadership, everyone is bringing their expertise to the table to create the best solutions for our clients," said White. "I am impressed by the chops of the marketing team, and those that support them. Each member has the passion, skills, and work ethic that will make our plans successful. Pulling those brains into a concerted effort is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I hope to build on the strong foundation that the company has enjoyed over the past 18 years, and introduce the brand to those who may not know us (yet)."

Phase2 has recently released case studies on client work for Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, SCORE Mentors , and Arsenal FC .

