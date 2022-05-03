Emily Zerbato named "2022 Chief Compliance Officer of the Year Award"

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors (the Firm), currently managing over $6.1 billion of assets for more than 1,400 clients, is proud to announce that Emily Zerbato has been named the winner of the "2022 Chief Compliance Officer of the Year Award" by Core Compliance and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance.

Winners and finalists of the award were carefully selected by a panel of industry partners, who took into consideration each awardee's nomination, influence by published work, industry involvement and participation, interviews, letters of recommendation, and most importantly their contribution and positive impact to their firm's business strategy through compliance.

"Part of being an effective Chief Compliance Officer, as well as having a strong compliance program, is understanding that it is not only about compliance, rather that success is found in establishing a corporate and company culture that echoes the importance and value of compliance. Emily's talents and skill, partnered with Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors' dedication to their clients and high ethical standards, only further cemented the selection of Emily Zerbato to be the 2022 Chief Compliance Officer of Year Award Winner," states Core Compliance and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance.

"I have always had an analytical mind and inquisitive nature. When I was first introduced to the industry, I found compliance to be a unique puzzle of navigating the complexities of rules and regulations while providing a high-quality service to clients," explains Emily. With her passion and dedication to the industry, Emily also earned her Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®) designation.

Early in her career, she served as a regulatory consultant, which provided her additional insight from another prospective. While in the role, she visited many firms and witnessed varying degrees of firm cultures, business models, and service offerings. Upon joining Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, she was able to apply her experience as both a regulatory consultant and as an operations and compliance analyst to create a strong foundational approach to compliance.

About Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of its clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $6.1 billion for more than 1,400 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonproﬁt organizations. For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

