eMindful Expands Sales and Client Success Teams with Proven Leaders

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, a leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that improve productivity and lower healthcare costs, today announced the expansion of its sales and client success teams with three strategic hires. Michele Achterberg and Tim Walker have joined eMindful as sales directors, and Rachel Scheinberg has joined as a client success director.

"eMindful continues to attract exceptional talent with proven experience," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "Expanding our sales team with respected industry professionals will allow eMindful to bring the power of mindfulness to even more people signaling a period of tremendous growth for the organization."

Achterberg, who is based in Washington, D.C., brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology and employee benefits space. Most recently, she came from Color, a population genomics technology company, where she served as a sales director. Prior to that, she held key sales roles at Redbrick Health and Castlight Health.

Walker, who is based in Orlando, comes to the organization from Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute where he led HPI's top accounts and consistently made President's Circle. Prior to that, he held other leadership roles, including owning a business that produced a training tool on cognitive behavioral techniques and success strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

Scheinberg, who also is based in Orlando, comes to eMindful from Matooki, an organization she founded to make mental health services more accessible. Over the past 20 years, she has worked to bring mental wellness into the mainstream through leading companies including UnitedHealthcare.

"These professionals bring a proven track record and a deep knowledge of the industry," Pigatti said. "eMindful's ability to hire some of the country's best and brightest is a testament to the proven outcomes we deliver."

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. Fortune 500 employers partner with eMindful to prevent rising healthcare costs and to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce that is passionate, inspired and engaged. Leading health plans use eMindful to improve health outcomes, differentiate their business, and improve quality ratings. What sets eMindful apart is our purpose-driven mindfulness and proven outcomes.

