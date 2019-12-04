eMindful Introduces Medical Professional Mindfulness Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, today introduced its Medical Professional Mindfulness Program. This is the only mindfulness program developed by medical professionals for medical professionals with on-demand content that fits into their busy schedule.

Medical professionals have a unique set of pressing demands from work and providing care. Burnout and compassion fatigue are affecting millions of providers, and there are unique tools available to help. More than one-half of physicians and one-third of nurses experience symptoms of burnout, which is detrimental to patient care. A study of intensive care doctors also showed that emotional exhaustion among physicians predicted a higher mortality rate among their patients.

"Medical professionals dedicate their lives to caring for others," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "This program allows us to help medical professionals care for themselves, so that they can better care for their patients."

The Medical Professional Mindfulness Program is designed for physicians, nurses, physician assistants, therapists, and other allied health professionals to address the key issues associated with compassion fatigue, and deliver relevant, practical strategies and skills to cope with burnout. Participants have access to a wide range of content that is relevant to their needs, including reconnecting to purpose and overcoming the day-to-day challenges of the profession.

A study of physicians who used eMindful at a large West Coast health system demonstrated dramatic improvements in stress and productivity that were fully sustained one year later, showing the longitudinal impact of mindfulness.

"Mindfulness can help participants make more purposeful decisions about their health and the health of the patients they serve," said Erin Sharaf, program creator and eMindful expert teacher. "Using mindfulness to cope with and navigate the complexities and challenges of their profession ultimately translates to better patient care."

To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar about the program from 11 – 11:30 ET on Thursday, Dec. 12.

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

