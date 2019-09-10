eMindful Introduces Mindfulness Program for Chronic Pain

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, a leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs, today announced the launch of its program for people with chronic pain. The program was developed in collaboration with Vanderbilt University.

More than 20 percent of U.S. adults have chronic pain, and it is one of the most common reasons people seek medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic pain has been linked to restrictions in mobility, anxiety and depression, reduced quality of life, and dependence on opioids.

"As opioid misuse continues, we need alternative methods to manage pain and reduce associated costs," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "eMindful's solution meets The Joint Commission requirements for a non-pharmacological pain treatment program, using applied mindfulness practices to reverse the disabling effects of chronic pain and limit the need for medication."

An estimated 92 million U.S. adults use prescription opioids for pain, and 11.5 million misuse them, according to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Opioid misuse recently led prominent medical organizations and agencies – including the American College of Physicians and the CDC – to support greater use of nonpharmacological therapies for chronic pain.

Living Well with Chronic Pain is a live, multi-session, evidence-based course. The program, which is based on more than 30 years of experience, is available through a mobile app or the web.

"Expert teachers personalize the program, drive engagement, and build skills with chronic pain resources," said Michelle Foote-Pearce, PhD, program creator and director of Mindfulness Programs and Outreach, Vanderbilt Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. "Participants learn applied mindfulness practices to help them cope with pain, ease anxiety and depression, and understand how emotions, thoughts, and behaviors affect physical symptoms."

