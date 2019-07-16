eMindful Introduces Mindfulness Program for People with Addictive Behaviors

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, a leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that improve productivity and lower healthcare costs, today announced the launch of its program to help people recover from all types of addictive behaviors.

Addiction is an epidemic in our country costing more than $740 billion annually, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. To complicate matters, tobacco, alcohol, and drug use cause or contribute to more than 70 other conditions requiring medical care, which drives healthcare costs.

"Mindfulness is a powerful tool for addiction that enables individuals to make every moment matter while building healthy coping skills," said Mark Pirtle, DPT, certified eMindful instructor. "The applied mindfulness practices taught in this program help individuals make more purposeful decisions about their health ultimately lowering associated costs."

Mindfully Overcoming Addictive Behaviors is a live 10-week, evidence-based course for individuals navigating the various stages of addiction of all kinds, including substance use, emotional eating, shopping, and gambling among others. In this program, participants will develop self-awareness skills to identify the triggers, obstacles, and pain behaviors associated with addictive behaviors. This program creates a strong foundation by examining the behaviors associated with addiction and applying mindfulness practices to effectively manage impulses and shift limiting mindsets. The course begins on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and also includes guided meditations and exercises to practice between sessions.

"Participation in peer support groups has been found to lessen feelings of isolation, increase practical knowledge, and sustain coping efforts, but it is not always convenient to travel to meetings," Dr. Pirtle said. "eMindful delivers that accountability, connection, and community through the phone while allowing participants to remain anonymous from the comfort of their home."

