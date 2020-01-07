eMindful Launches Annual 1% Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful , the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, today announced the launch of its Annual 1% Percent Challenge . The 1% Challenge encourages participants to practice mindfulness 14 minutes a day (1% of a day) for 30 days. Every minute of mindfulness practiced is matched and donated to charity.

"The new year is an excellent time to reconnect to your purpose and cultivate habits that positively impact yourself and others," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "The 1% Challenge allows participants to build a mindfulness practice that they can integrate into everyday life to help themselves and the world around them."

This year, eMindful expects the 1% Challenge to have a greater philanthropic impact with the addition of Vibe Tribes , a pay-it-forward program to bring mindfulness to eM Life participants and the surrounding community. Charity partners include Mental Health America , Shatterproof , Veteran's PATH , Wellness for Cancer , Africa Yoga Project and others.

"The 1% Challenge helps people make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions," Suissa said. "Participants build skills, create a deeper connection to themselves and others through a shared purpose, and contribute to the greater good by donating minutes of mindfulness to charity."

Participants who register for the 1% Challenge before Jan. 31, 2020, will have free, unlimited access to live, expert-led, interactive virtual sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content on a wide range of topics via the mobile app or web. They also will be eligible for rewards the more they participate, including a Fitbit Inspire HR , one-on-one mindfulness mentoring, Paromi Tea and more.

To learn more about the 1% Challenge and to get started today, click here .

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

