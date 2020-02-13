eMindful Named to List of Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, today announced that it has been named to the nation's list of Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® by The National Association for Business Resources.

The Best and Brightest in Wellness honors organizations for quality and excellence in health awareness and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation recognizes companies for innovative human resources practices.

(PRNewsfoto/eMindful)

The 2019 winning companies were evaluated by an assessment that tracks quantitative data and criteria to benchmark and improve wellness and human resources program effectiveness. They include outcomes, analysis and tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

"Employee happiness is our number one priority. Using employee feedback to innovate and implement programs that make employees happy ultimately makes our participants, clients, and investors happy," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "Taking care of our own employees allows us to continue to deliver industry-leading outcomes and make every moment matter for our clients, participants, and the world around us."

eMindful employees benefit from progressive work-life benefits and perks, including free access to eM Life, eMindful's purpose-driven mindfulness solution. The company also offers time off to volunteer, walking meetings, in-office yoga, treadmill and sit/stand desks, staff retreats, a 401k match, the option to work from home, and unlimited paid time off.

eMindful employees also have access to Vibe Tribes, a pay-it-forward program and core component of the eM Life experience that brings mindfulness to participants and the world around them. Participants can create or join a Vibe Tribe with others around a shared purpose and intention for the world, and for every minute of mindfulness they practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes to charity.

Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

zev@emindful.com

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions and delivers measurable results by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://www.emindful.com

