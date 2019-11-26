eMindful Recognizes National Diabetes Month with Mindfulness Program for Diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, today recognized National Diabetes Month with the introduction of its Better Living with Diabetes Program. This is the only mindfulness-based diabetes support program available in a live, interactive online experience.

More than 30 million U.S. adults have diabetes and the condition is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with diabetes are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes, yet only 25 to 50 percent of people with diabetes who have depression get diagnosed and treated. Individuals with diabetes also are 20 percent more likely than those without diabetes to have anxiety.

"Managing a chronic condition like diabetes can take an emotional and physical toll," said Heather Nielsen, program creator and eMindful expert teacher. "Better Living with Diabetes helps individuals with diabetes cope with the emotional and physical challenges of their condition, and the overall stress of making lifestyle changes."

The program includes live, interactive episodes via a mobile app or the web with supportive recording and materials. An expert teacher provides a personalized plan and weekly experiential learning content and practices to build skills around nutrition, movement, and mindset to live better with diabetes.

"Better Living with Diabetes improves health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs by helping this at-risk population better manage their diabetes," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "This program also complements the Diabetes Prevention Program interventions by focusing on the emotional health of making lifestyle adjustments for people who live with diabetes and pre-diabetes."

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. Fortune 500 employers partner with eMindful to prevent rising healthcare costs and to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce that is passionate, inspired and engaged. Leading health plans use eMindful to improve health outcomes, differentiate their business, and improve quality ratings.

