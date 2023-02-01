EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE CELEBRATES A YEAR OF LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning skin care brand, Eminence Organic Skin Care continued to soar to new industry heights in 2022. With continued commitments to its philanthropic efforts, support of the professional skin care industry, and dedication to creating natural, organic, and efficacious products, Eminence Organics celebrates a year of milestones and accomplishments.

For the 14th year in a row, Eminence Organic Skin Care was voted "Favorite Skin Care Line" and "Favorite Company for Product Education" by skin care professionals and spa industry decision-makers in American Spa's Professional Choice Awards. In addition, Eminence Organics was also voted "Favorite Body Care Line," and "Favorite Natural Line" in the coveted awards.

Eminence Organics' industry recognition didn't stop there, with 15 of the company's products winning 21 total industry awards in 2022, including:

Les Nouvelles Esthétiques & Spa's Best Product Awards 2022

Dermascope Aestheticians' Choice Awards 2022

Healing Lifestyles 2022 Earth Day Beauty Awards

ASCP Skin Deep 2022 Readers' Choice Awards

WellSpa 360 Readers' Choice Awards

Skin Inc. Readers' Choice Awards

The beauty industry also recognized the brand's efficacious products with the following awards:

Allure Best of Beauty 2022 Awards

NewBeauty Awards 2022

Organic Spa Magazine 2022 Beauty Awards

Hollywood Life 2022 Beauty Awards

Winning products include the brand's coveted Clear Skin Probiotic Masque, Camellia Glow Solid Face Oil, Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Body Lotion, Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Hydrator, Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face and Neck, Clear Skin Probiotic Cleanser, Apricot Body Oil, and Monoi Age Corrective Night Body Cream.

Through its well-known Forests for the Future™ Program, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. This program enables the development of rural communities, empowering local people to restore their environment, grow their own food, earn a sustainable income, and build a future for themselves, their families, and their communities. At the end of 2022, Eminence Organics hit a momentous landmark of over twenty-two million trees planted since the program's inception.

The brand's philanthropic efforts continued through the Eminence Kids Foundation, which reached the milestone of over 160,000 organic meals donated to sick children and their families. As part of its Spring 2022 launch, Eminence Organics committed to providing an additional organic meal for every Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic product sold during the launch period. Through this campaign, the company donated an additional 25,000 meals to support seriously ill children undergoing treatment, and their families.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over sixty countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over twenty-two million trees to date.

