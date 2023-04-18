Eminence Organic Skin Care Celebrates Earth Month with New Tree-Planting Milestone and ISPA Innovate Award for Philanthropy

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is an international day celebrated on April 22, which honors the achievements of environmental movements and raises awareness of the need to protect the Earth.

Since 2012, natural, organic, and Biodynamic® professional skin care brand, Eminence Organic Skin Care, has planted a tree for every retail product sold through its Forests for the Future™ initiative, which aims to help restore the environment, reduce the impact of climate change and create a greener planet for future generations. In partnership with the non-profit organization Trees for the Future (TREES), trees are planted in developing countries to help communities grow food and build sustainable incomes for farmers and their families.

Through this initiative, several climate-smart agroforestry practices have been designed to improve crop yields and revitalize soil health, water use efficiency, and carbon storage. This Earth Day, Eminence is proud to share that it has planted over 23 million trees! Through this milestone, Eminence has helped restore over 20,000 acres of land while impacting the lives of thousands of farming families in developing countries.

In addition to its tree-planting initiative, Eminence Organics also supports other environmental sustainability projects. Last year, through its Forests for the Future™ initiative, the company made a donation to fund the installation of water catchment systems in drought-ravaged Singida, Tanzania in a bid to increase water access for farmers in the region. These water catchment systems will collect and store up to 1.6 million liters of rainwater and will help over 1,700 farmers and their families who currently experience the consequences of water insecurity daily. This will allow farmers to water their crops year-round, even in the dry season, reduce the costs associated with transporting water from remote sources to their farms, increase crop yield and subsequently income earnings, and provide tools to support ongoing training for farmers on water catchment use and maintenance.

Against that backdrop, Eminence is proud to share that this project has earned the company its sixth consecutive ISPA Innovate Award from the International Spa Association (ISPA). The ISPA Innovate Awards highlight remarkable changes and creativity implemented by ISPA members in 2022 in three categories: business practices, philanthropy and technology.

Since its inception in 1958, Eminence Organic Skin Care has prided itself on practicing green initiatives that reduce the company's carbon footprint. In addition to sustainable farming and green practices to create natural, organic, and Biodynamic® products, as a Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics is committed to business practices that benefit the planet and make a lasting impact on the world. To learn more about Eminence Organic Skin Care's Forests for the Future™ Initiative, please visit: www.eminenceorganics.com/forests-future

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over sixty countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques, and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products that are good for the Earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 23 million trees to date.

