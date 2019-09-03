Eminence Organic Skin Care Launches Pure Forest Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Eminence Organic Skin Care—an award-winning professional skin care line—embraces the restorative powers of snow mushroom, birch water, and reishi mushrooms in their new Pure Forest Collection .

Stressors from environmental pollution, digital pollution , and our fast-paced modern lifestyles create barriers to the natural world and wreak havoc on our health and our skin. Known for sourcing and formulating with potent natural and organic ingredients, Eminence Organics ventures to the forest for their latest collection.

Inspired by shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of 'forest bathing,' Eminence Organic Skin Care Pure Forest Collection blends premium ingredients sourced from nature, to bring the healing properties of the forest directly to the skin in three luxurious new formulas. This collection is rooted in the philosophy that by immersing oneself in nature, one can positively impact their health and wellness.

Each new product contains a distinct blend of three of nature's most potent ingredients working in harmony to soothe, detoxify and repair, resulting in a pure, glowing complexion.

BIRCH WATER

Esteemed as nature's detoxifier, this powerhouse sap calms and purifies, infusing nutrients and hydration to restore the skin's natural balance. In face, birch trees reduce pollution in surrounding areas by 50% when planted on urban streets.

SNOW MUSHROOM

Known as a super-humectant, this super-hydrating mushroom pulls moisture back into the skin, enhancing elasticity and aiding in natural collagen production. This mushroom holds up to 500 times its weight in water.

REISHI MUSHROOM

Cherished for generations, this healing mushroom boosts cell regeneration, naturally reduces inflammation, and promotes water retention to protect the skin's barrier function. Acclaimed for its powerful adaptogenic properties, reishi mushroom boosts the immune system.

THE PRODUCTS

Snow Mushroom & Reishi Masque – Detoxifying ($70)

Contour and tighten your skin with a de-puffing masque that detoxifies and reduces inflammation to reveal smooth radiance. Purifying clay works to remove impurities while paracress extract stimulates skin cells to contract, revealing a firm, healthy complexion at any age.

Snow Mushroom Moisture Cloud Eye Cream – Revitalizing ($70)

Revitalize the eye area with a luxuriously fluffy eye cream. Super-hydrating snow mushroom provides intense hydration while powerful botanical peptides smooth roughness, decrease puffiness and diminish under-eye bags to reveal a refreshed appearance.

Birch Water Purifying Essence – Replenishing ($52)

Replenish your skin with a lightweight essence that detoxifies, purifies, and restores skin's moisture levels. Purifying birch water combats free-radical damage while botanical collagen restores elasticity and improves barrier function allowing your skin to better absorb and retain subsequent products.

WHAT IS AN ESSENCE?

All-new to the Eminence Organics portfolio, the Birch Water Purifying Essence is your new skin care essential. Formulated with purifying birch water and botanical collagen, this essence works double-time to restore elasticity, boost hydration, and prep the skin for products that follow.

The Eminence Organics Pure Forest Collection will be available as of September, 2019. For more information on Eminence Organic Skin Care, please visit eminenceorganics.com .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

