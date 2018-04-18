Eminence Organic Skin Care Plants Ten Million Trees by Earth Day 2018

Since 2012, Eminence has planted a tree for every retail product sold. The trees are planted through the brand's Forests for the Future program, which helps train farmers in developing countries on how to build productive and sustainable Forest Gardens. The development of these Forest Gardens in rural communities empowers local people to restore their environment, grow their own food and build a sustainable income and future for themselves, their families and their communities. This month, Eminence will have planted over 10 Million trees and is proud to continue their ongoing contribution to the development of these Forest Garden Projects.

Setting the example and raising the bar for the entire spa industry, Eminence Organic Skin Care has lead the way for green initiatives among their competitors. Recently, the brand received the 2017 ISPA Innovate Award for its impressive philanthropic impact through Forests for the Future.

A single tree produces approximately 260 pounds of oxygen per year, while also providing a habitat for biodiversity and helping combat climate change. By choosing Eminence Organic Skin Care products, consumers are choosing to make a difference by contributing to the fight against global climate change. For every Eminence retail product sold, a tree is planted. A single tree can:

Help prevent deadly mudslides, floods and soil erosion

Replenish the fertility of soil essential to growing life sustaining crops

Provide habitat for a wider range of biodiversity creating natural sustainability for all life forms

Help lower air temperature and combat climate change

Stabilize the soil and prevent wind and soil erosion through its roots

Contribute to the fertility of land through nitrogen fixation and increased water penetration

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

An award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products in the natural and organic skin care industry, Eminence Organic Skin Care is sold in leading salons and spas in more than 50 countries around the world. Eminence melds herbal craftsmanship and innovation, skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked fresh ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is good for the earth as well as good for the skin. Eminence - a Certified B Corporation® - displays its commitment to the environment by harnessing wind and solar power energy to produce products in the laboratory, using recyclable packaging printed with vegetable-based inks and committing to planting a tree for every product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

