Eminence Organics Driven by R&D for Skin Care Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 19 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is constantly researching new and effective ingredients to drive innovation, create results-oriented products and sustain their position as an industry leader in professional skin care.

Uncompromising on their commitment to sourcing sustainable, natural, organic and biodynamic ingredients, the brand delivers finished products with proven results at the top of the natural skin care category.

Constantly making new discoveries for innovative ingredients from sea and land, various plants, fruits, vegetables and more can be found in every new product launch. At the forefront of Eminence Organics' product development is a diverse team of experts who spend countless hours researching the latest potential of raw ingredients, paving the market trends months or even years ahead of the mainstream.

The Eminence Organics' team's knowledge spans across generations and continents - from the formulators in the brand's country of origin, Hungary, to Vancouver, with the Canadian-based home office team's deep understanding of the North American market. Combining research, development, ideas, and insights across oceans, the Eminence Organics' team has captured the potency of this year's hottest skin care ingredients: algae and mushrooms.

Efficacy from the Sea

Algae—a type of photosynthetic organism ranging in size from a single cell to over 50 meters long—thrives in various environments from hot springs to ice and snow. This highly adaptive ingredient is gaining popularity as a superstar for its antioxidant and ultra-hydrating benefits.

The antioxidant pigments naturally protect the skin, while algae compounds boost the skin's defenses against a variety of environmental stressors. High concentrations of nutrients and amino acids ensure an intense dose of nutrition and protein building blocks to replenish skin and deliver superior skin-plumping benefits.

The powerful properties of these aquatic plants inspired Eminence Organics to launch their Marine Flower Peptide Collection featuring advanced algae ingredients combining minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. This two-product collection consists of the Marine FlowerPeptide Serum and Marine Flower Peptide Eye Cream formulated to increase the look of skin firmness and provide long-lasting hydration.

Love from the Land

A staple in holistic medicine for thousands of years, mushrooms have recently been celebrated as a superfood ingredient in skin care. Boasting many antioxidants and adaptogenic properties, these fungi can help combat free radical damage, detoxify, hydrate, brighten skin and revitalize skin tone. Eminence Organic Skin Care will showcase this multi-beneficial skin care ingredient in a new product collection, launching this coming fall.

For more information on the benefits of the latest trending ingredients in skin care, as well or learn more about Eminence Organics' its vast product offering, please visit eminenceorganics.com .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information.

Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

Media Contact: Kristina Katsoulas | Kkatsoulas@piercemattie.com

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

Related Links

http://www.eminenceorganics.com

