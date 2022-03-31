Eminence Organics Reveals Two Additions to the Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Collection

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned professional skincare brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is proud to announce the expansion of its Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Collection. Powered by a new proprietary Botanical Hyaluronic Acid Complex, natural cleansing and astringent strawberry, and antioxidant-rich rhubarb, this exciting launch features two new products, the Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Hydrator and the Strawberry Rhubarb Body Lotion.

These two new products expand on the brand's current award-winning Strawberry Rhubarb favorites. The existing products from the collection - Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant, Strawberry Rhubarb Masque, and Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum - have been updated with Eminence Organics' unique Botanical Hyaluronic Acid Complex that delivers intense hydration with multi-molecular weight hyaluronic acid and marshmallow root extract.

New Strawberry Rhubarb Products:

The Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Hydrator ($59) is a gentle gel-cream moisturizer that rejuvenates dull skin and delivers intense hydration. This moisturizer lightly exfoliates, brightens to even skin tone, and protects against moisture loss.

Soothe dry, irritated skin with the Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Body Lotion ($34) that works to deliver all-over skin-deep hydration. This long-lasting, silky, lightweight formula repairs dry skin leaving a fresh strawberry scent.

Existing Strawberry Rhubarb Products:

Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant ($48) – a powder exfoliator that gently exfoliates and cleanses skin with the natural salicylic acid from strawberries along with lactic acid. Other ingredients that help buff the and smooth skin include rice, chickpea flour, heilmoor clay, and oat flour.

The Strawberry Rhubarb Masque ($54) – this gentle face mask calms and plumps the skin for a refreshed appearance. The natural salicylic acid and astringency of strawberries and rhubarb gently exfoliates dead skin cells and removes impurities. Also included are hydrating emollients shea butter and grape seed oil to help lock in moisture.

The Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum ($48) – leaves skin with a youthful glowing appearance with vitamin-rich strawberries and rhubarb. This serum also adds an extra layer of hydrating power with supporting ingredients aloe vera and honey.

Eminence Organics is also increasing its commitment to supporting sick children and their families through the Eminence Kids Foundation 1:1 Campaign which will see the donation of one organic meal* for each Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic retail product sold during the Spring 2022 launch period (April through May 2022).

*Up to 25,000 meals

The Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Collection is available on eminenceorganics.com and at your local spa starting on April 1, 2022. To locate your nearest spa, check out the Spa Locator tool at https://eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 19 million trees to date.

