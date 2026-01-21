Eminent Appoints Ivan Bebek as Strategic Advisor for Corporate Development and Finance

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan Bebek as Strategic Advisor, Corporate Development and Finance.

Mr. Bebek brings more than 25 years of experience in the junior mining sector, distinguished by a record of discovery, strategic leadership, financing, and the monetization of exploration success. He began his career as a co–founder of Keegan Resources Inc. (now Galiano Gold Inc.), where he played a central role in financing, corporate strategy, and project advancement that led to the discovery and delineation of the ~5–million–ounce Esaase gold deposit in Ghana—now part of the producing Esaase Gold Mine. He later co–founded and served as CEO of Cayden Resources Inc., leading the company through exploration success and its subsequent acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for C$205 million in 2014. Following Cayden, Mr. Bebek co–founded Auryn Resources (now Fury Gold Mines), where he served as Executive Chairman and helped guide multiple exploration portfolios across the Americas.

Mr. Bebek worked closely with Eminent's President and CEO, Dan McCoy, PhD, during their tenure at Keegan, Cayden, and the inception of Auryn, contributing to several notable exploration successes in the sector over the past two decades. His experience in corporate development, financing, and strategic transactions will complement Eminent as it advances its emerging Hot Springs Range discovery within the Company's Nevada gold portfolio.

Ivan Bebek, Strategic Advisor, Corporate Development and Finance, commented:

"It's an honor to join Eminent as a strategic advisor at this time, as I believe the Company is in the early stages of identifying a new, potential major gold discovery in Nevada at the Company's Hot Springs Range property.

The early evidence for a gold discovery represents a rare global opportunity for a new Carlin–style oxide gold trend in Nevada—which caught the attention of Kinross, who purchased a 9.9% investment in the Company last year. The limited drilling completed to date has intercepted gold on the only two of multiple faults that have ever been drilled, including a recent hole that showed impressive widths and strong disseminated gold continuity1.

I have worked closely with Dan McCoy throughout the most successful periods of my career, and the timing at Eminent aligns well with his proven track record of discovery."

Dan McCoy, President and CEO of Eminent Gold, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Ivan Bebek to our team. His ability to finance, advance, and monetize discoveries, as well as his successful experience guiding companies through M&A transactions, comes at an ideal time in the early stages of what we believe is a significant new gold discovery in Nevada. Our collaboration over the years has led to major successes, and we look forward to his guidance as we move forward with the exciting new discovery at Hot Springs Range."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release, including summaries of previously disclosed drilling results referenced herein, has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

1 The drilling results and context referenced in Mr. Bebek's comments were first disclosed in the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2025 (earlier intercepts along the Otis fault structure, e.g., 7.9 m @ 1.2 g/t Au in HSC004 and other significant gold mineralization in HSC002–HSC004) and January 6, 2026 (hole HSC005 at the Otis target within the Hot Springs Range Project: 9.2 meters grading 3.2 g/t Au from 295.5 m to 304.7 m, including 0.9 m at 5.4 g/t Au, in oxide Carlin-style mineralization with strong continuity; true widths estimated to be at least 60% based on structural data from core and cross-sections). All four deep core holes completed to date at Otis intersected significant gold mineralization along interpreted fault structures, representing the first drilling on these specific targets (with gold intercepted on the two key structures drilled to date out of multiple interpreted). Full details, tables, and figures are available in those releases:

- January 6, 2026: https://eminentgoldcorp.com/news-media/news-releases/eminent-intercepts-9.2m-3.2-g-t-au-and-appoints-dan-mccoy-as-president-and-ceo

- June 19, 2025: https://eminentgoldcorp.com/news-media/news-releases/eminent-continues-to-hit-gold-mineralization-at-its-hot-springs-range-project-in-nevada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy

CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

Twitter: @eminent_gold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on the discovery of high–quality gold deposits in Nevada. The Company's multidisciplinary team has a track record of exploration success and applies modern, science–driven approaches to target new gold systems in the Great Basin. Eminent's portfolio includes the Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South, and Celts projects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.