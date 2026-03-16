Eminent Signs Drill Contract for 10,000m RC Drill Program at HSRP

The program will focus on testing the extensions of mineralization encountered in previous drilling as well as new, previously untested areas (see Figure 2). The holes planned to test some of the extensions of the mineralized zones are shown in Figure 3a and 3b.

RC drilling will provide quicker turnaround on results and a lower cost per meter compared to previous core drilling methods, with the Company planning to utilize the photon assaying technique as a faster, environmentally friendly alternative to fire assays. This should further accelerate assay reporting.

This upcoming drill campaign builds on encouraging results from prior exploration, including a new discovery diamond drill intercept in hole HSC005 of 9.2 meters grading 3.2 g/t Au (fire assay total gold), as previously reported (news release dated January 6, 2026). (See Figures 4 and 5)

Positive shaker leach tests support visual indications that the mineralization type is indeed oxide. The Company views this as a significant milestone that enhances the attractiveness of this intercept and justifies expanding the drill program with the aim of potentially delineating an oxide resource of economic value.

Dan McCoy, President and CEO, stated:

"We are very excited to commence this discovery-expansion RC drill program at Otis. Not only will it build on our recent breakthrough intercepts, but we will also get to test nearby fault intersections that are similar in orientation to gold-bearing fault intersections at the nearby Getchell Trend.

The Company is currently well-funded for this program and is looking at scaling its exploration programs throughout 2026. We are eager to expand our exploration drilling to our HSRP Eden target—along the anomalous corridor at the northeast end of the property, which has a 3 km geochemistry gold signature along a fault—and to begin our inaugural drill program at the Celts Project, located in the prolific Walker Lane trend, in the coming months.

We are also very happy to be working with Steve Alford of Alford Drilling, who has 48 years of experience in Nevada. Members of our technical team have drilled with Alford Drilling before and report that they are a fast, efficient company with an award-winning safety culture."

Quality Assurance / Quality Control / Limitations of Study

All samples from the intercept were assayed by Paragon Geochemical in Reno, Nevada, using (1) a 30 g pulp split fire assay with aqua regia digestion and AAS finish, and (2) a one-hour, room-temperature cyanide solution leach on a 10 g pulp split ("Shaker Leach Test") with AAS finish. While not conclusive due to the limited sample size, the assays from each method yielded comparable results. The assays of the intercept are supported by a rigorous QA/QC program, including blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., Independent Consultant, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement



References to nearby districts such as the Getchell Trend are for geological context only and should not be construed as indicating mineralization on Eminent's properties.

¹ https://s25.q4cdn.com/322814910/files/doc_downloads/operations/ngm/Turquoise-Ridge-Technical-Report-March2024.pdf

Dan McCoy

CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

Twitter: @eminent_gold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned 10,000-metre drilling program at the Otis target, the potential for low-cost processing methods based on preliminary metallurgical results, and the Company's intentions for further metallurgical testing and exploration activities.

Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.